Govt. cuts teachers dues to union over strike

– GTU says unbothered, will find ways to get their money

Kaieteur News – Faced with strike action by underpaid teachers, the Government of Guyana on Tuesday discontinued deducting union dues from teachers and remitting same to the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) -a decision seen by many as union-busting.

In a media release the Ministry of Education (MoE) indicated that it has written to the GTU to indicate that the Government of Guyana will no longer perform the “kind task of being an agent for the collection of union dues which are remitted to the GTU.” According to the ministry this decision is in accordance with the ruling by the Honourable Chief Justice Ian Chang in the case of Guyana Public Service Union v Nanda Gopaul (number 584W/2000-Demerara). Further, the Ministry said it took into consideration the current industrial action. “The MoE reiterates the fact that the majority of the Union’s requests were agreed on by the MoE and the Union. However, the GTU while condemning the government for the action said it is unfazed and will find other means of collecting its dues.

President of the GTU, Dr Mark Lyte was quoted by Demerarawaves as saying that despite the attempt by the government to weaken the union, the strike would continue indefinitely. “It’s intended to do that because it’s tantamount to what is called union-busting. It’s intent for workers not to have a representative voice or a body to represent them and imagine if the union collapses, it gives way for the government to do as they please to the teaching population of this country,” Dr Lyte told Demerara Waves Online News. According to Demerarawaves, Lyte also accused the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration of pushing Guyana into a “full-blown dictatorial state.” He reiterated that the strike would continue indefinitely. “We’re in this for the long haul,” he said.

Adding his voice to the issue, President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Norris Witter in an invited comment to members of the media on the picket line outside the Ministry of Education said the withdrawal of the agency shop arrangement by the government is satanic. “This represents the height of wickedness, it is devilish. It makes Satan appears as an angel,” Witter told the media.

“This is vindictive,” he added while encouraging the GTU to keep up their fight for a just wage for their members. “They should not allow the state and its agents to break their resolve. As a matter of fact, these acts in themselves should strengthen their resolve…,” Witter said. He also highlighted that the government was playing the race card with the hope of alienating the East Indians from the strike action. Witter said notwithstanding the 2000 High Court ruling on the agency shop arrangement which had to do with the Guyana Public Service Union- the Ministry continued to deduct and remit dues to the GTU as per the agreement. He said the arbitrary cessation of that arrangement could be challenged. Asked what can the union do to secure its dues, Witter said they would have to sit down and devise a plan.

During the chanting by the teachers on the picket line there were suggestions of the union utilizing GTT’s mmg payment mode. Not the first time the PPP/C Government has punished a trade union by scrapping the agency shop arrangement. This was done by the Guyana Public Service Union some years after that union had successfully staged a 57 days strike that crippled public service.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry said that in addition to Union’s request it had initiated and implemented the following which will benefit our teachers across the country:

1. The removal of the Child Development Index Card (CDIC) as a required school document.

2. The removal of the General Scheme of Work as a curriculum document.

3. The weekly preparation of lesson plans rather than daily.

4. All trained teachers being eligible to be a Senior Assistant Master/Mistress after six years rather than seven.

5. A total of 50 duty-free teachers per year PLUS the granting of a duty-free concession to all senior teachers who have three years left to serve and have not received a concession previously.

6. All teachers being provided termly with grants to purchase teaching materials.

7. All CPCE pre-service trainees being paid $90 000 rather than a $10 000 stipend per month except a trainee teacher refuses same.

8. The Ministry of Education requested the Teaching Service Commission and the School Board Secretariat to do two senior promotion cycles per year so that more teachers can be promoted and earn a higher salary.

9. A general waiver letter to allow teachers to travel abroad without collateral.

10. The issuance of one waiver letter to cover the teacher’s contracted period.

11. The holders of the Technical Teachers’ Certificate as being appointed as Assistant Master/Mistress.

12. The creation of more senior vacancies in nursery, primary and secondary schools.

13. The reduction in teaching periods for secondary teachers.

14. The assignment of an assistant teacher to senior teachers in primary and nursery schools.

15. The appointment of floating teachers to schools to reduce the workload and substitute for teachers who are absent.

16. The implementation of the EMIS system which will eliminate most aspects of manual record-keeping.

17. An Open Day policy which is held centrally and regionally to address teachers’ concerns.

18. The appointment and upgrade of all teachers who attended UG without official release and permission before, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

19. A reduction in the number of teaching practice for CPCE teachers.

20. The institution of a digitalized senior promotion process.

21. A simplification in the Teacher Upgrade Process after improved qualifications.

22. The substitution of the bead teachers’ monthly report with a reduced digital version.

23. A waiver for the issuance of the permanent trained teachers’ certificate.

24. The placement of guidance and counselling officers in secondary schools to assist with the disruptive behaviour of students.

25. The continuous placement of data entry clerks in each school to assist with digital record keeping.

26. The removal of the quota system to attend UG.

27.The introduction of a Teacher Support Unit within the Ministry of Education.

“The MoE once again expresses its gratitude to all teachers who continue to report for duty towards ensuring that the nation’s children receive the education they rightfully deserve. The Government of Guyana will continue to work tirelessly towards improving the conditions of all teachers across this nation,” the release added.