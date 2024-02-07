Foreman crushed to death at John Fernandes Wharf

Latest update February 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A stevedore foreman attached to John Fernandes Wharf was on Tuesday morning crushed to death by a reversing super reach stacker (a heavy duty forklift-like machine that stacks containers) at the Wharf located at Water Street, Georgetown.
The dead man has been identified as 64-year-old Trevor Jones of Mandela Avenue, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
The workplace accident reportedly took place around 07:30 hrs after he completed his 00:00 to 06:00 hrs shift.
According to a preliminary investigation done by the Ministry of Labour Jones was “struck by the counterweight at the rear of the vehicle”.
He fell and one of the rear wheels reportedly crushed him.
Jones met his demise between the facility’s main entrance and the wharf.
Investigations are ongoing.
Guyana got the smartest MPs, 65 of them!
Feb 07, 2024SportsMax – West Indies suffered a white-wash in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, after another woeful batting performance saw the Caribbean side slump to...
Feb 07, 2024
Feb 07, 2024
Feb 07, 2024
Feb 07, 2024
Feb 07, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Teachers who are on strike are not entitled to pay for the days during which they... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also the current President... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]