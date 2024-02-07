Foreman crushed to death at John Fernandes Wharf

Kaieteur News – A stevedore foreman attached to John Fernandes Wharf was on Tuesday morning crushed to death by a reversing super reach stacker (a heavy duty forklift-like machine that stacks containers) at the Wharf located at Water Street, Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as 64-year-old Trevor Jones of Mandela Avenue, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The workplace accident reportedly took place around 07:30 hrs after he completed his 00:00 to 06:00 hrs shift.

According to a preliminary investigation done by the Ministry of Labour Jones was “struck by the counterweight at the rear of the vehicle”.

He fell and one of the rear wheels reportedly crushed him.

Jones met his demise between the facility’s main entrance and the wharf.

Investigations are ongoing.