Latest update February 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Foreman crushed to death at John Fernandes Wharf

Feb 07, 2024 News

The stacker that killed Trevor Jones

The stacker that killed Trevor Jones

Kaieteur News – A stevedore foreman attached to John Fernandes Wharf was on Tuesday morning crushed to death by a reversing super reach stacker (a heavy duty forklift-like machine that stacks containers) at the Wharf located at Water Street, Georgetown.

The dead man has been identified as 64-year-old Trevor Jones of Mandela Avenue, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The workplace accident reportedly took place around 07:30 hrs after he completed his 00:00 to 06:00 hrs shift.

According to a preliminary investigation done by the Ministry of Labour Jones was “struck by the counterweight at the rear of the vehicle”.
He fell and one of the rear wheels reportedly crushed him.

Jones met his demise between the facility’s main entrance and the wharf.
Investigations are ongoing.

Ministry of Labour officials on the ground conducting investigations

Ministry of Labour officials on the ground conducting investigations

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana got the smartest MPs, 65 of them!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Woeful Windies suffer eight-wicket thrashing as Australia completes series sweep

Woeful Windies suffer eight-wicket thrashing as Australia completes...

Feb 07, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies suffered a white-wash in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, after another woeful batting performance saw the Caribbean side slump to...
Read More
Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo U18 School’s tournament

Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo...

Feb 07, 2024

Eagles Assistant Coach Nedd says team upbeat, confident ahead of opening match today versus Red Force

Eagles Assistant Coach Nedd says team upbeat,...

Feb 07, 2024

Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4 brand ambassador

Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4...

Feb 07, 2024

Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith ahead of Sheffield24 participation

Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith...

Feb 07, 2024

Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean Cricket Club to ESCL Over-40 Championship

Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean...

Feb 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]