Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4 brand ambassador

Feb 07, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The prolific Adrian Hetmyer has secured the backing of Cricket Zone USA, owned by Guyanese businessman and cricket fanatic Ravi Etwaroo.

The right-handed Under-15 Berbice batsman was signed as a brand ambassador of Etwaroo’s homegrown brand E4, securing sponsorship for a year.

Hetmyer, the nephew of Guyana and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer and son of former national youth player Seon Hetmyer, recently captained Berbice in the Guyana Cricket Board’s 50-over Inter-County competition, scoring two fifties with a highest of 55.

He has been a runs machine for Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club in Canje, scoring 10 centuries, including three double-hundreds, at the Under-15 level within the last two years.

Just this past weekend, young Hetmyer stroked a belligerent 181 not out against Edinburg, using the E4 bat.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude and generosity to Mr. Etwaroo for providing me with the cricket equipment. Your support means a lot to me and will truly make a difference in my training sessions and matches. Thank you for believing in me and for your valuable contribution,” Hetmyer said.

Ameer Rahaman, Hetmyer’s head coach at the Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club, was also appreciative of the support given by Etwaroo.

“I want to thank him for recognising the young talent of Adrian Hetmyer and allowing him to use theE4 brand. What I can say is that I have been buying all my gear and coaching equipment from Cricket Zone USA and I must say everything is of top quality,” Rahaman stated.

Managing Director of Cricket Zone USA Ravi Etwaroo

Managing Director of Cricket Zone USA Ravi Etwaroo

“Rose Hall Canje has been producing a lot of top young cricketers and we value Mr. Etwaroo’s recognition of our cricketer.”

Etwaroo said Cricket Zone USA is not only in the business for profits, but also to lend a helping hand to young cricketers and the sport of cricket as a whole.

The USA-based Guyanese entrepreneur said he has been following the progress of Hetmyer over the years and he is impressed with the cricketer’s huge appetite for runs.

“He is a very good young cricketer and we at Cricket Zone USA and E4 want to play a meaningful part in his development. I want to personally wish this young man the very best in his cricket career and hopefully the E4 brand can help to elevate his game to another level,” Etwaroo said.

Hetmyer is the latest in a growing list of players who have endorsed Cricket Zone USA and E4, including Sherfane Rutherford, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gajanand Singh, Kennar Lewis, Matthew Nandu, Kimani Melius, Navin Stewart, Oraine Williams, Tevin Imlach, Akshaya Persaud and West Indies female cricketers Rashada Williams and Natasha McLean.

