Latest update February 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

CEPI and PAHO collaborate to boost regional preparedness against diseases with epidemic or pandemic potential

Feb 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration between the two organisations as they strive to enhance regional epidemic and pandemic preparedness, and to support infectious disease prevention and response and greater equity in access to vaccines and other health technologies in the Americas.

The partnership will enable the two organizations to share technical expertise, knowledge and experience and to strengthen support to Member States and partners in the Region in areas related to vaccine research and development and in the rapid deployment of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

Additionally, the organisations seek to further enhance disease surveillance, vaccine manufacturing and research and clinical trial capacity in Latin America and the Caribbean. This will support equitable and timely access to vaccines and health technologies as part of epidemic and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. CEPI and PAHO will further explore how best to leverage their respective expertise and resources to achieve these shared goals, identifying synergies to support projects of mutual interest without duplicating efforts or resources.

This new Memorandum of Understanding builds on previous fruitful collaborations over the years between CEPI and PAHO, including to foster technology transfer to facilitate regional vaccine manufacturing and supply. Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer of CEPI, said, “CEPI is delighted to formalise this new relationship with PAHO. This partnership will enable both organisations to draw on the strengths of the other and help to fortify our defences against emerging infectious diseases across the Americas. It is through global partnerships, like this one with PAHO, that we can forge a pathway to a pandemic free future, one where collaboration becomes the catalyst for stronger global health security.”

Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director: “A key lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to ensure more equitable access to vaccines and health technologies for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean,” PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa said. “This collaboration aims to support efforts to increase regional vaccine development and manufacturing capacity in the Region and ensure countries are better prepared to handle present and future health emergencies.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Teachers fighting for a living in an oil rich country.

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Woeful Windies suffer eight-wicket thrashing as Australia completes series sweep

Woeful Windies suffer eight-wicket thrashing as Australia completes...

Feb 07, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies suffered a white-wash in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, after another woeful batting performance saw the Caribbean side slump to...
Read More
Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo U18 School’s tournament

Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo...

Feb 07, 2024

Eagles Assistant Coach Nedd says team upbeat, confident ahead of opening match today versus Red Force

Eagles Assistant Coach Nedd says team upbeat,...

Feb 07, 2024

Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4 brand ambassador

Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4...

Feb 07, 2024

Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith ahead of Sheffield24 participation

Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith...

Feb 07, 2024

Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean Cricket Club to ESCL Over-40 Championship

Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean...

Feb 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]