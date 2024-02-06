Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Victoria Kings, Buxton and Haslington nudge wins in latest East Coast fixtures

Feb 06, 2024 Sports

Some of the action at Golden Grove Community Centre ground during the Victoria Kings and BV clash on Sunday.

2nd Annual Mash Cup KO tourney

Kaieteur Sports – Victoria Kings, Buxton United, and Haslington All Stars emerged triumphant in the Second Annual East Coast Mash Cup Knockout Football tournament held at the Golden Grove Community Centre on Sunday.

In the highly anticipated Mash Cup, Victoria Kings faced off against Beterverwagting (BV) in the opening match, resulting in a goalless draw. However, the Kings showcased their prowess by netting four goals past BV’s goalkeeper during the intense penalty shootout, ultimately securing a 4-3 victory.

Subsequently, Buxton United secured their second win of the tournament with a narrow 1-0 triumph over Airy Hall. Tyreek Cummings found the net in the 28th minute, sealing the only goal of the match.

The final showdown between Haslington All Stars and Paradise FC was a lopsided affair. Ovid Emmanuel and Shawn Adonis set the tone for Haslington with goals in the 12th and 19th minutes, establishing a 2-0 lead early in the first half. Emmanuel extended the advantage with another brilliant strike in the 35th minute, before Garfield Caesar added another to the tally in the 65th minute, securing a dominant 4-0 victory.

Haslington goal scorers (L-R) Shawn Adonis, Ovid Emmanuel and Garfield Caesar.

As the tournament intensifies over the weekend, teams edge closer to championship glory. The first-place winners will be rewarded with an impressive $500,000 and a trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive compensation of $250,000, $150,000, and $100,000, respectively.

The success of the tournament is attributed to the support from key entities such as Rainforest Waters, Guinness, GT Beer, Ryda Hard Wine, MVP Sports, Star Party Rentals, Recount Party Rental, GuyWill Shipping, Woodpecker Products, Hype Laundromat, Anchor Cement, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, among others.

