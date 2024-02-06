Vendor remanded for shooting man in foot

Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A vendor was on Monday remanded to prison for discharging a loaded firearm and a live round towards a man and within 100 yards in public, when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Kevon Whitney, 25, of Lot 130 King Edwards Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is accused of discharging a loaded firearm towards Shervin Harding, in the region of his right foot on January 29, 2024 at Guyhoc Access Road, Georgetown.
Whitney is also accused of discharging a loaded firearm within 100 yards in a public domain on January 31, 2024 at Non-Pariel Street, Georgetown.
The father of two pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The Prosecutor objected to bail given the nature and gravity of the offences committed, the fact that Whitney was convicted prior for possession of narcotics and the need to keep the virtual complainant safe.
Whitney was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to the court on March 4, 2024, for statements and fixtures.
