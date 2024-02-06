Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Vendor remanded for shooting man in foot

Feb 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A vendor was on Monday remanded to prison for discharging a loaded firearm and a live round towards a man and within 100 yards in public, when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Kevon Whitney at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday

Kevon Whitney at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday

Kevon Whitney, 25, of Lot 130 King Edwards Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is accused of discharging a loaded firearm towards Shervin Harding, in the region of his right foot on January 29, 2024 at Guyhoc Access Road, Georgetown.

Whitney is also accused of discharging a loaded firearm within 100 yards in a public domain on January 31, 2024 at Non-Pariel Street, Georgetown.

The father of two pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The Prosecutor objected to bail given the nature and gravity of the offences committed, the fact that Whitney was convicted prior for possession of narcotics and the need to keep the virtual complainant safe.

Whitney was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to the court on March 4, 2024, for statements and fixtures.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana got the smartest MPs, 65 of them!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Republic Bank CPL Men’s leg to bowl off from August 28 to October 6

Republic Bank CPL Men’s leg to bowl off from August 28 to...

Feb 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League will take place from 28 August to the 6 October. The final will once again take place in Guyana with the National Stadium in...
Read More
Bumrah and Ashwin bowl India to series-levelling victory

Bumrah and Ashwin bowl India to series-levelling...

Feb 06, 2024

Shamar Joseph among nominees for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January

Shamar Joseph among nominees for ICC Men’s...

Feb 06, 2024

2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife...

Feb 06, 2024

Victoria Kings, Buxton and Haslington nudge wins in latest East Coast fixtures

Victoria Kings, Buxton and Haslington nudge wins...

Feb 06, 2024

BCB drafts women players ahead of Senior inter-county 50-Over/T20 Tournaments

BCB drafts women players ahead of Senior...

Feb 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • What is newsworthy?

    Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]