Republic Bank CPL Men’s leg to bowl off from August 28 to October 6

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League will take place from 28 August to the 6 October.

The final will once again take place in Guyana with the National Stadium in Providence hosting the conclusion of the Men’s event for the third year.

The tournament plans to have matches in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago. Once again, the window for the CPL will not clash with West Indies fixtures so the best Caribbean talent will be on show at the Biggest Party in Sport.

Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said, “We are very pleased that this window allows the CPL to give the best players from the Caribbean the opportunity to showcase their talents. The window also allows CPL franchises to sign the best available international players after successful discussions with other leagues to avoid the same clashes we had in 2023. As always, we would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their help and support in finding a window that works so well for all stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave, said, “We are pleased to have once again worked closely with the CPL to strategically prioritize this window so that all West Indian cricketers can participate in the full CPL tournament once again.”

He continued, “With the 2024 CPL taking place just two months after hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the region, it provides another fantastic opportunity for our fans to enjoy some world class exciting T20 cricket and for our regional governments to benefit from more cricket generated economic activity.”