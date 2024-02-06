‘No backing down’

– Countrywide teachers strike paralyses school operations in most areas

– Union vows to keep up strike action until concerns are addressed

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) has warned that the ongoing strike action by teachers will be prolonged if their concerns continue to be ignored by the President Irfaan Ali Government.

The strike which commenced on Monday was marked by nationwide protest action with hundreds of teachers, GTU representatives, parents and other civil society members assembling outside their respective Regional Education Offices with placards, calling on the Government to engage the Union in the process of Collective Bargaining towards achieving better salaries and working conditions for teachers.

President of the GTU, Mark Lyte told Kaieteur News that the teachers are demonstrating their frustration through protest and industrial action. “When the ministry is ready to engage in collective bargaining, we are ready but our problem is that we have not seen any movement with regards to the financial matters…” Lyte said. “To have almost 400 persons in one location for the first day is a testament that we are serious about change. In parts of the other Regions, from Region One to Ten, similar protests are taking place. And you know that strike action usually intensifies as the days continue,” the GTU President noted.

Lyte believes industrial action is the only way that teachers will get the Government to commit to addressing their issues. He noted that since 2020, the GTU has been pushing for an across-the-board increase in salaries for teachers as part of a multi-year agreement. The proposal covers the years 2020 to 2023. “We want them to in a more tangible manner commit to making the lives of teachers better, Lyte stated, while noting the 6.5% salary increase for public servants imposed on teachers last December is “not even a drop in the bucket.”

“It is a digression from what we collected in 2022 that was imposed. So, if you are going to be thinking about forward movement, why are you reducing the increase, rather than increasing,” he added. The GTU President noted too that while the Union is empowered by law to lead teachers in industrial action, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labour are seeking to undermine and intimidate teachers into not participating in the strike. On its Facebook page, the Ministry of Education posted images of some schools in full session, and not being affected by the strike. However, Lyte said, “we are not worried about their efforts, a majority of our members have committed to standing with the union for the overall good of everyone.” “They are threatening to cut the salaries of teachers for being absent but we are focused on way beyond the threats of pay cuts,” he added. Kaieteur News also spoke to teachers and other supporters in protest outside the Ministry of Education’s Head office located on Brickdam. As the crowd joined in chants, calling for higher wages, teachers who spoke to this publication noted that their frustration is tied to the fact that the cost of living continues to rise but not teachers’ salaries.

Carla Evelyn of East La Pentience asserted “The price of everything in the market is double and triple but the government expects teachers to sit and take it while they read out a trillion dollar budget with nothing in it for us. They need to pay properly because soon teachers will not be able to feed themselves much less their families.”

Shawnette Paul a parent who joined the protest in solidarity with the teachers explained that as a parent, “I feel compelled to come out here and stand with the teachers because they have to teach and help take care of our children when they are in school. I want what is best for them so they can give our children the best.”

Region Three in solidarity

In Region Three similar sentiments were expressed. One teacher brought a few coins to show what was left when he was finished purchasing classroom necessities. “That grant does not benefit teachers because we have to give account for every penny we spend. So stop making the people feel as though we getting this money to take home or something,” the teacher said. In Region Two where the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand was on a visit to distribute school supply cash grants, teachers stood on the streets and chanted “We need more in 2024.” Teachers in Region Two turned up their numbers in front of the Department of Education at Cotton Field, Essequibo Coast to show their support of the GTU calls for better benefits.

In a Facebook video that was live on Martin Samaroo’s page, a large number of teachers were assembled under the shed along with the regional representatives of the GTU, as they were being informed of the format of the protest several teachers voiced their opinions. One teacher was heard saying “teachers are peaceful and professional, we are just fighting for our bread and butter.” Another teacher who identified as Sir Samaroo added “We couldn’t even use the money for transportation from the cash grant. We had to go into our own pockets to go and buy the stuff so what the Minister is saying it’s a lie and it’s meant to distract people and misinform parents.”

After the pep talk, the teachers were heard singing loudly: “Solidarity forever for the union makes us strong.” Subsequently, they took to the streets to chant and hold their placards. During the protest they were informed that the Minister of Education was on her way to the Region and the teachers stood in the blazing sun continuing to chant. As the time drew nearer for the Minister to arrive, the teachers intensified their chanting, shouting “What we need? Collective bargaining!”

Most schools closed in Linden

Meanwhile, in Linden the teachers braved the sweltering heat to participate in the protest and strike action. Most of the schools in Linden were closed and parents kept their children home while some even opted to join the teachers in their ‘struggle’.

The teachers with placards and chants, bemoaned the 6.5 percent increase that was recently added to their salaries. The teachers were joined by the executive members of the Upper Demerara GTU Branch and regional officials. Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira- himself a teacher led the protest along with Municipal Councillor Vanessa Kissoon who is also a teacher. “We demand collective bargaining agreement, we demand debunching, we demand an increase in our salaries,” they declared.

The GTU’s regional chairman Alistair Blair walked with the teachers with his placard, “In unity we stand for a better educated land.” The teachers took Republic Avenue by storm and culminated the march at the Department of Education. Figueira added that the strike is a call for more than money but a complete overhaul in the education system. The teachers chanted, “‘6.5 percent can’t work”, while being supported by onlookers. ‘Slippers on the ground, we ain’t backing down,’ ‘Students driving, teacher walking, mek it mek sense,” were some of the other chants. “Overwork, underpay, mek it mek sense,’ ‘teachers can’t pay rent with 6.5 percent,” some of the protesters added.

“Teachers are demonstrating their frustration, the 6.5 percent increase in salaries along with other benefits…our issues are simple bread and butter issues and it affect our livelihood, we are here to signal not only to the residents of Region 10 but to the entire Guyana that enough is enough, we cannot go on any longer,” one teacher told this newspaper.