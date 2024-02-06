Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man on $100k bail over alleged theft and sale of Arcade Cycle

Feb 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old man was on Monday charged with simple larceny after he was accused of stealing an Arcade Cycle from Samantha Persaud at Elaine Avenue, Georgetown on December 11, 2023 and selling it.

Granted bail, Joel Haily

Granted bail, Joel Haily

The cycle is valued at $650,000.

The man, Joel Haily, was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 after he pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The father of five told the court that Elaine Avenue was being renovated and the Arcade Cycle was parked on the said street and removed by persons involved in the fixing of the street.

Haily said too that when the cycle went missing, Persaud accused him of stealing the cycle and selling it.  The man told the court that he works most of the time to provide for his family and sought to maintain his innocence.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the ground of the nature and gravity of the offence and penalty. Further, the prosecution informed the court that when Haily was contacted and cautioned by police, he reportedly admitted to selling the cycle.

Notwithstanding the prosecution’s objection, Magistrate Weever granted the accused $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on February 26, 2024, for statements and fixtures.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana got the smartest MPs, 65 of them!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Republic Bank CPL Men’s leg to bowl off from August 28 to October 6

Republic Bank CPL Men’s leg to bowl off from August 28 to...

Feb 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League will take place from 28 August to the 6 October. The final will once again take place in Guyana with the National Stadium in...
Read More
Bumrah and Ashwin bowl India to series-levelling victory

Bumrah and Ashwin bowl India to series-levelling...

Feb 06, 2024

Shamar Joseph among nominees for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January

Shamar Joseph among nominees for ICC Men’s...

Feb 06, 2024

2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife...

Feb 06, 2024

Victoria Kings, Buxton and Haslington nudge wins in latest East Coast fixtures

Victoria Kings, Buxton and Haslington nudge wins...

Feb 06, 2024

BCB drafts women players ahead of Senior inter-county 50-Over/T20 Tournaments

BCB drafts women players ahead of Senior...

Feb 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • What is newsworthy?

    Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]