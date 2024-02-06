Man on $100k bail over alleged theft and sale of Arcade Cycle

Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old man was on Monday charged with simple larceny after he was accused of stealing an Arcade Cycle from Samantha Persaud at Elaine Avenue, Georgetown on December 11, 2023 and selling it.
The cycle is valued at $650,000.
The man, Joel Haily, was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 after he pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
The father of five told the court that Elaine Avenue was being renovated and the Arcade Cycle was parked on the said street and removed by persons involved in the fixing of the street.
Haily said too that when the cycle went missing, Persaud accused him of stealing the cycle and selling it. The man told the court that he works most of the time to provide for his family and sought to maintain his innocence.
The prosecutor objected to bail on the ground of the nature and gravity of the offence and penalty. Further, the prosecution informed the court that when Haily was contacted and cautioned by police, he reportedly admitted to selling the cycle.
Notwithstanding the prosecution’s objection, Magistrate Weever granted the accused $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on February 26, 2024, for statements and fixtures.
