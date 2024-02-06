Let there be light!

Kaieteur News – Our noble President, ever the virtuoso of public embarrassment, summoned forth a hapless public servant to dance upon the stage of shame. The crime? Somebody reported that the road lights around a turn on a public road were not working and this presented a danger to motorists. It was such a danger that it is assumed no one bothered to make a phone call to the relevant authority, or write a letter of complaint to the newspapers, or even make a call to ‘Action Line’.

No there was a better option: Wait until Prezzy visited the area and bring the matter to his attention. In typical form, Prezzy immediately called for the “person from the Ministry of Public Works”, and began the public interrogation of the official. It was all grand public theater, good for the show but not good governance at all.

But our valiant public servant was but a mere pawn in this grand charade. For who among us monitors every flickering bulb in the vast expanse of our public roads kingdom? It is a task herculean in its absurdity, Sisyphean in its futility!

Yet, fear not, for there is a solution to this luminous conundrum: a grandiose spectacle of bureaucratic acrobatics! A report about the non-working road lights has to be filed, the recommendations have to be approved, bulbs have to be procured, and funds are summoned from the abyss of the treasury.

But this is not as straightforward and simple as it looks because the cost and the time it will take for the paperwork, it might be easier for that public servant to simply put his hands in his pockets and buy a bulb at the nearest outlet. Guyana is the land of endless bureaucracy, where the wheels of progress grind ever so slowly.

In dis dear land of land of theatrics, where politics reign supreme, even the humble road light becomes a star in a grand production of governance. And remember, “Let there be light! But first, let us put on a pappy show!

Talk Half! Leff Half!