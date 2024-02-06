Kuru Kuru man remanded after nabbed with teargas canister

Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was remanded to prison on Monday after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a charge which alleged he had in his possession a teargas canister.
Trivon Stewart of Lot 690 Kuru Kuru, Linden Highway, appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of having in his possession a GL-302 teargas canister.
The prosecutor told the court, that on Saturday, around 09:00hrs, ranks was at Croal Street, Georgetown, while performing their duties, noticed Stewart acting in a suspicious manner.
Due to this observation, ranks stopped and searched him when they found one GL-302 teargas canister in his haversack. Stewart was immediately arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.
According to the prosecutor, whilst the accused was in custody, he alleged that he found the teargas cannister, somewhere in Albouystown when he moved out, and on the day in question he decided to walk with it in town.
Bail was denied on the ground of the nature and gravity of the offence committed and Magistrate Weever remanded Stewart to prison.
Stewart is scheduled to return to court on March 4, 2024 for statements and fixtures.
Guyana got the smartest MPs, 65 of them!
Feb 06, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League will take place from 28 August to the 6 October. The final will once again take place in Guyana with the National Stadium in...
Feb 06, 2024
Feb 06, 2024
Feb 06, 2024
Feb 06, 2024
Feb 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also the current President... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]