Kuru Kuru man remanded after nabbed with teargas canister

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was remanded to prison on Monday after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a charge which alleged he had in his possession a teargas canister.

Trivon Stewart of Lot 690 Kuru Kuru, Linden Highway, appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of having in his possession a GL-302 teargas canister.

The prosecutor told the court, that on Saturday, around 09:00hrs, ranks was at Croal Street, Georgetown, while performing their duties, noticed Stewart acting in a suspicious manner.

Due to this observation, ranks stopped and searched him when they found one GL-302 teargas canister in his haversack. Stewart was immediately arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

According to the prosecutor, whilst the accused was in custody, he alleged that he found the teargas cannister, somewhere in Albouystown when he moved out, and on the day in question he decided to walk with it in town.

Bail was denied on the ground of the nature and gravity of the offence committed and Magistrate Weever remanded Stewart to prison.

Stewart is scheduled to return to court on March 4, 2024 for statements and fixtures.