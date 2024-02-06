GuySuCo redeveloping over 5000 hectares of land to mechanize field operations – Management

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuYSuCo) is currently in the process of redeveloping 5,555 hectares of land at Albion Estate, to facilitate mechanizing its’ field operations.

This was disclosed via their Facebook page on Sunday by the Group Agriculture Engineer, Andre Paul and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sasenarine Singh. The CEO said that, “GuySuCo’s strategic plan clearly envisages that we redevelop 5,555 hectares of land in the fastest possible timeline to get it done and this feeds into the ambition of the national budget of 2024 to increase our production by 66%.”

He explained that at this point in time and the life of GuySuCo, this move is virtually important for the organisation, since the world is moving in a direction where there is a large focus on how to improve costs.