Former National football and academic dies

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana has not only lost a former national football, but a stalwart, a genius and a man for all seasons. Those are some of the sentiment being expressed by family, friends and associates of the late James G Paul., aka Jaime Pablo.

Paul who hails from Tucber Park, New Amsterdam Berbice, attended both Berbice High School and New Amsterdam Multilateral where he excelled before migrating. He was described as an all-rounder. He was in his early 60’s.

Former national U19 player Owen Humphrey remembered him as a champion footballer, marshaling the defence. They played together on numerous occasions including on the National U19 team.

His exploits were so outstanding that he represented the Guyana National senior football team in 1983. He migrated not long after.

He played football with Arsenal FC in New Amsterdam and Santos FC. After migrating he would play with an overseas based Guyanese team that would travel home and play.

Described as a man of all seasons by many, popular playwright and author Harold Bascom in tribute was theoretical in describing Paul who passed away on January 25, 2024.

According to Bascom, “This was a very beloved Guyanese brother who was a digital marketer, copywriter, podcaster, publisher and author with a diverse and peculiar set of life experiences, skills, and insights.

“Paul or ‘Pablo’ became popular for his podcast, “PABLO SPEAKS” and his Zoom show, “DE KARNA”. ‘Words,’ wrote Jaime, ‘are my superpower. Making this world a better, safer, happier place, one compelling story at a time, is my dream.’ He also authored a number of books.

He proved that dynamism can be kind and not at all aloof.

Another friend, a former colleague wrote, that the world has lost an extraordinary human being. New Amsterdam has lost a Scholar, a sportsman, social worker and a community builder and much more.

His exploits were many as he was one of the founding members of the New Amsterdamers. He worked tirelessly towards the betterment and upliftment of the less fortunate in New Amsterdam.

Apart from his footballing exploits at the highest level. He found the time to engage in meaningful, worthy and beneficial activities with expert results. He was described as a Scholar, an intellectual, an IT Genius and many more.

One former colleague aptly put it that, “there was nothing that James didn’t excel at. James was one of the very few people that was gifted in everything he decided to try”.

Even so, it was noted that his best qualities were simply helping people. He queried, “How any one person can be this talented is amazing.”

He was described in many quarters both in Guyana and overseas as a good human being, who will be remembered and celebrated for the things he has done.

Kaieteur Sports join with all in extending deepest condolences to Jaime Pablo Paul’s relatives, family, friends and associates. (Samuel Whyte)