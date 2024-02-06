DVF elects new executive body

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Volleyball Federation (DVF) held its Extraordinary Meeting and elections, with a new-look body set to hit the ground running.

Held at Olympic House, the DVA Extraordinary Meeting was done to facilitate snap elections for the new Executive Board.

A number of Clubs were invited to attend the process with their representatives being elected to the board for the term which spans from 2024-2026.

The DVA will be led by new President Rodney Fredericks, with his Vice-President being Allana Bose. DVA Secretary’s position will be occupied by Jana Edghill, Nicholas Khan being appointed Treasurer. The Assistant Treasurer & Secretary will be occupied by Kim Chan – Bagot.

Following the elections, the incoming body outlined its motivation and excitement to serve the DVA, affiliated clubs and its athletes.