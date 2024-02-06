Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

BCB drafts women players ahead of Senior inter-county 50-Over/T20 Tournaments

Feb 06, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) recently announced the names of their ladies who will be involved in the upcoming 50-Overs and T20 Tournaments.

Realeanna Grimmond. (Getty Images)

Shamaine Campbelle

Plaffiana Millington

Action is expected to get underway in the Senior Female Inter-county from February 9. Training commenced yesterday from 15:30h at the Port Mourant Community Centre Cricket Ground.

Katana Mentore, Plaffianna Millington, Shamaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Realanna Grimmond and others were among the high-profile Guyana and West Indies females on show.

List of Senior Female Berbice players – Tiaticia Isaacs, Devona Frank, Katana Mentore, Tamera George, Blessing Bharrat, Atisia Harper, Danellie Manns, Tricia Hard at, Darshanie Subramanie, Saradha Sewnarine, Plaffiana Millington, Leah Kamalall, Daniella Hicks, Gaitree Sanichara, Oma Matadin, Latchmie Mahadeo, Jamie Campbell, Jade Campbell, Kiana Leach, Gaytri Sanichara, Shemaine Campbell, Shabiki Gajmabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Reneta Grimmond, Aswini Munisar, Sherika Campbell, Realeanna Grimmond, Crystal Durant and Denellie Lindee.

