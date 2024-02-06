Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Bandit posing as ‘hitman’ robs man of $6M worth of jewellery

Feb 06, 2024

Kaieteur News – A bandit posing as a ‘hitman’ reportedly robbed a taxi driver of $6M worth of gold and diamond jewellery at his home in Bartica, Region Seven, police said on Monday.

The victim identified as a 43-yar-old Taxi Driver called “Ricky” was attacked around 20:20hrs on Sunday at Lot 190 West Indian Housing Scheme, Bartica. According to police, Ricky said that he had arrived home that evening with a female friend and her son. While ascending his stairs a masked man armed with a gun held him at gunpoint.

The gunman reportedly told Ricky that he was sent to kill him but will not do it. Instead, he demanded that Ricky hands over all his jewellery, which he did. “The victim complied and handed over three gold chains with six gold nuggets, one gold band, one gold ring, one diamond ring and a Samsung cellular phone”, police said. The suspect then escaped by jumping over the man’s fence and escaped through some thick vegetation behind his property. An investigation has been launched into the robbery.

