Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$34M to fix Skeldon Market roof

Feb 06, 2024 News

Section of the Skeldon Market which was gutted by a fire in November last year.

Section of the Skeldon Market which was gutted by a fire in November last year.

Kaieteur News – The Skeldon Market in Region Six which is set to undergo some rehabilitative works will soon have its roof repaired to the tune of $34,250,150.

This is according to information released by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The $34 million contract was awarded to Mohamed Ahamad Construction Works. The work at the market is being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Kaieteur News had reported that in November last year, a fire destroyed sections of the market facility. The Guyana Fire Service had reported that preliminary investigations revealed that the origin of the fire was from an electric fan that was left plugged into the wall of one of the stalls. The fan was switched on, leading to overheating, which subsequently ignited nearby materials.

In addition to the roof, the ministry had also tendered to have stalls be rehabilitated. That project is estimated to cost $10 million.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Guyana got the smartest MPs, 65 of them!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Republic Bank CPL Men’s leg to bowl off from August 28 to October 6

Republic Bank CPL Men’s leg to bowl off from August 28 to...

Feb 06, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League will take place from 28 August to the 6 October. The final will once again take place in Guyana with the National Stadium in...
Read More
Bumrah and Ashwin bowl India to series-levelling victory

Bumrah and Ashwin bowl India to series-levelling...

Feb 06, 2024

Shamar Joseph among nominees for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January

Shamar Joseph among nominees for ICC Men’s...

Feb 06, 2024

2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife...

Feb 06, 2024

Victoria Kings, Buxton and Haslington nudge wins in latest East Coast fixtures

Victoria Kings, Buxton and Haslington nudge wins...

Feb 06, 2024

BCB drafts women players ahead of Senior inter-county 50-Over/T20 Tournaments

BCB drafts women players ahead of Senior...

Feb 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • What is newsworthy?

    Kaieteur News – What is the news? How does a journalist decide whether an item or occurrence is newsworthy? In a small... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]