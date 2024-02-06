$34M to fix Skeldon Market roof

Latest update February 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Skeldon Market in Region Six which is set to undergo some rehabilitative works will soon have its roof repaired to the tune of $34,250,150.
This is according to information released by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The $34 million contract was awarded to Mohamed Ahamad Construction Works. The work at the market is being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.
Kaieteur News had reported that in November last year, a fire destroyed sections of the market facility. The Guyana Fire Service had reported that preliminary investigations revealed that the origin of the fire was from an electric fan that was left plugged into the wall of one of the stalls. The fan was switched on, leading to overheating, which subsequently ignited nearby materials.
In addition to the roof, the ministry had also tendered to have stalls be rehabilitated. That project is estimated to cost $10 million.
