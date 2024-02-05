Latest update February 5th, 2024 12:55 AM

UWI School of Medicine to be established in Guyana – Pres. Ali

Feb 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Sunday announced that the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) School of Medicine has expressed interest in establishing a medical school in Guyana.

President Irfaan Ali

The President said that the School of Medicine would likely be located in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) which would allow students from neighbouring Suriname to study there.

“When we launched the New Amsterdam Hospital, we said that in that facility we negotiated a building for teaching services and that message went out regionally and globally,” said Ali.

He added, “Today, I’m pleased to inform you that the University of the West Indies School of Medicine has now approached us to be part of this vision in bringing their campus to Guyana and negotiations and discussions would have commenced.”

President Ali made the announcement as he was speaking at the commissioning of the Pathology lab at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to President Ali, negotiations and discussions on the issue have commenced.

“Importantly, in the negotiations, we are now working on ensuring that the rates are the same as local students in Trinidad and Tobago so there will be equity and quality matched together.”  Acknowledging that the University of Guyana has its own School of Medicine, Ali remarked that “competition is a part of life and a necessity in improving quality.”

No date was provided for the establishment of the school since, according to the President Ali, discussions are continuing with UWI.

 

 

 

 

