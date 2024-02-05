São Raimundo down Slingerz FC 4 – 0 in Boa Vista

Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz Football Club’s trip to Boa Vista, Brazil, took an unexpected turn when the former Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League champions suffered a 4-0 defeat to São Raimundo Esporte Clube at the Estádio Canarinho.

The top-tier Guyanese team, currently gearing up for their return to the GFF Elite League, encountered early pressure as São Raimundo swiftly found the back of the net in the 2nd minute.

Striker Carlinhos Souza capitalised on a right-side cross, beating Slingerz custodian Akel Clarke at the near post for the opening goal.

Fifteen minutes later, the Brazilians increased their lead with a goal from Luaniger’s strike, following a left-side buildup.

Despite enduring relentless pressure throughout the first half, Slingerz FC managed to keep the score at 2-0 by halftime.

The second half began with Slingerz captain Quincy Adams receiving a red card for dangerous play just two minutes in, leaving the team with 10 players.

Despite this setback, Slingerz fought bravely for most of the half, launching a few counterattacks but failing to find success in their opponents’ goal area.

As the clock wound down, Clarke’s fumble over the backline led to a corner, resulting in São Raimundo’s third goal, courtesy of Paulo Menezes’ strike from six meters out in the 88th minute. A minute later, Juca Marancho netted the fourth goal with a shot from the top of the box.

The ‘West Side’ team, gearing up for the 2024 season of the GFF Elite League, had arranged the friendly match against the reigning champions of the Campeonato Roraimense, the premier football league in the state of Roraima, Brazil, as part of their pre-season preparations.

Among the spectators at the match were Guyana’s Consul General to Brazil, the Honorable Rodgers King, and the Guyana Gold Rush Youth Football Team from Lethem.

Earlier in the day, Mr. King and the Consulate staff hosted the Slingerz players and management for lunch, emphasising the significance of representing Guyana positively on the international stage.

Mr. King expressed gratitude to the management and players for their efforts in showcasing Guyana’s talent abroad. As a token of appreciation, the Consul General and Consulate staff were presented with Slingerz FC Team shirts by Club President, Javed Ali during the luncheon.

During their stay, Rodgers treated the team to a guided tour of Boa Vista, the most populous municipality in the state of Roraima.

A highlight of the tour was their visit to the Mirante, situated within Parque do Rio Branco in the City Centre.

Rising impressively to 120 meters, the Mirante offers visitors a breathtaking panoramic view of the city and is the tallest tower in the North region, surpassing even the tower at the Amazon Museum (Musa) in Manaus.

The Guyanese team is scheduled to return home on Sunday and will resume preparations for the upcoming GFF Elite League 6, slated to commence on February 25.