MODEC celebrates startup of construction of Exxon’s 5th FPSO

Kaieteur News – Japanese ship builder, MODEC, which was contracted by ExxonMobil construct Guyana’s fifth Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) recently held a reception at the Guyana Marriott to celebrate the commencement of construction activities.

The fifth FPSO, Errea Wittu is MODEC’s first project in Guyana that represents a significant addition to the company’s portfolio.

It is one of the largest in the world by production capacity, destined for first oil in 2026. Designed to process approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), it also has the capacity for gas treatment (540 million cubic feet per day), water injection (350,000 barrels per day), and handling produced water (300,000 barrels per day).

In a statement to the media, following the reception on Friday, MODEC said, “The vessel will have the company’s experience in construction and operation and will bring the most modern features in offshore production.”

The company added, “It will be one of the most sustainable FPSOs in the world, using an energy production system with a combined cycle turbine on board. MODEC reinforces its leading role by using this technology offshore. It recovers exhaust heat to produce steam, which is used to drive a steam turbine for supplementary power generation, increasing the overall efficiency of the energy cycle and reducing the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG). The impact of the FPSO extends beyond mere resource extraction; it embodies the company’s commitment to local content, prioritizing skills transfer and Guyanese participation.”

Errea Wittu means ‘abundance’ in the Warrau language. Construction of the vessel officially commenced in November 2023, with the first steel cutting ceremony for the vessel’s topside modules in Singapore, followed by a similar milestone in China.

MODEC has contracted three Guyanese companies – Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services (GOGSS), Asequith Guyana, and ZECO Group of Services – to provide fabrication services for the vessel, with the prospect of further local collaboration, partnership, and multiple spin-off benefits.

The contract encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of the FPSO. MODEC will also provide the operation and maintenance services for this unit at least 10 years from its first oil production.

The FPSO will be deployed approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana, at a water depth of 1690 meters and it will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

MODEC group company, Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd. (OFS), will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FPSO based on MODEC’s M350TM new-build hull. In addition, the platform will use a Spread Mooring System provided by SOFEC, another MODEC group company.

MODEC’s Chief Operating Officer, Katsuyuki Imaizumi said, “The Uaru project stands as a testament to our dedication and ambition. It is not only one of our most significant endeavors but also a showcase of advanced technology and initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This project serves as a beacon, guiding us towards a future where sustainability and progress go hand in hand.”

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud commended the activity which he said recognises collaboration.

Persaud remarked that MODEC’s collaboration with the local companies is in keeping with the Government’s thrust to ensure that the development, progress and activities of the oil and gas sector directly benefit Guyanese and Guyanese businesses.

He encouraged the private sector to see MODEC’s entrance into Guyana as a window to work closely with their Japanese counterpart and maximise opportunities.

Vice Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Rafeek Khan noted that the collaboration with ExxonMobil and MODEC sets the stage from the top for other companies to follow suit.