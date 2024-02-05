Metro Office Supplies renews RHTYSC Females cricket sponsorship for the 13th consecutive year

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The long-standing relationship between the RHTYSC and Metro Office and Computer Supplies has been renewed for another year. The popular stationery store renewed their cricket sponsorship of the RHTYSC female team on Friday last during a simple presentation ceremony at the company’s Main Street New Amsterdam Branch.
Berbice Regional Manager Danny Ramnarine handed over the sponsorship check to RHTYSC female cricketers Trisha Hardat and Stephanie Ramdas.
RHTYSC secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the club was the first cricket club to form a female section in 2008 and Metro came on board as the team’s official sponsor in 2009 under the management of their Chief Executive Officer.
The team has dominated female cricket team Berbice and remained the only of its kind in Guyana with full membership. The RHTYSC Metro female team in 2010 became the national champions when it won the Guyana Cricket Board title and has won every female tournament organised by Berbice Cricket Board since 2011 despite playing against sub-associations in the county. The team is currently being led by West Indies vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle while her West Indian counterpart Shabaki Gajnabi is her deputy.
The team, since 2008 has produced 4 West Indies players, namely Campbelle, Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond and Erva Giddings. Campbell is also the captain of the Guyana senior team and remains the only Guyanese to ever play 100 matches at the T20 and ODI international levels. She is also the only Guyanese to score centuries at the inter-county, regional and international levels. Gajnabi serves as the national vice-captain and the captain of Berbice in the absence of Campbell. West Indies player Trymanine Smartt also played for the team in 2010. Among the other national players produced by the RHTYSC Metro team at the junior and senior levels are Nikita Henry, Trishana Cort,
Melanie Henry, Phuffiana Milllington, Jackie Singh, Deborah Vanderstoop, Tenisha Cort, Christine Quentyne, Erica Lashley, Diana Prahalad, Mariam Samaroo, Akeema Arokium, Rashana lynch, Oma Matadin, Trisha Hardat, Priya Mahadeo, Dharshanie Subramani and Leah Kamalall. Players Kimmone Thomas, Kassi Monroe, Stephanie Ramdas, Gaytree Sanchara, Doniella Hicks, Donnelle Manns are among others who played for Berbice. Foster, who is a former president of the Berbice Cricket Board, stated that the team in 2023 was also able to successfully complete a total of over 40 committee programs including the Say No to Suicide, Say Yes to Education, Christmas village Christmas concert, youth information booklet, pensioner’s feeding program and Berbice sports awards. Stephanie Ramdas, speaking on behalf of our teammates expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the sponsor for their support over the years. The Berbice under-19 player stated that female team, under the dynamic leadership of Campbelle was very pleased to be associated with Metro and to play under its brand. Regional Metro manager, Danny Ramnarine, wished the team success in 2024 and urged them to uphold the high standard they have set themselves in the past. (RHTYSC Press Release)
