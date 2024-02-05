Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man found with loaded gun in crotch

Feb 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan man, identified as Martinez Mejias Alcides Jose, 51, was on Friday found with a loaded pistol in his pants crotch.

The illegal weapon found by police

The illegal weapon found by police

Police said that patrol ranks found the weapon on him after deciding to stop and search a car on Mandela Avenue.

The Venezuelan man was one of two passengers seated in the back seat of the car. After searching the car, police moved on to search the driver and the two passengers to see if they had anything illegal on their person.

In the Venezuelan man’s pants crotch they found a .38 Revolver without serial number and two live rounds of .38 ammunition.

He did not have a license for the weapon and was promptly arrested and taken into police custody.

 

 

Similar Articles

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Cyclists threatens to boycott NSC three-stage Independence Race

Cyclists threatens to boycott NSC three-stage Independence Race

May 12, 2024

Kaieteur Sports –   GCF yet to respond to concerns regarding race course By Rawle Toney   Some of the country’s leading cyclists are considering boycotting the National Sports...
Read More
KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

May 12, 2024

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

May 12, 2024

West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov 17-23 in Barbados

West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov...

May 12, 2024

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates Championships on May 19

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates...

May 12, 2024

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy donate Golf equipment to Queen’s College

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy donate...

May 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]