Man found with loaded gun in crotch

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan man, identified as Martinez Mejias Alcides Jose, 51, was on Friday found with a loaded pistol in his pants crotch.
Police said that patrol ranks found the weapon on him after deciding to stop and search a car on Mandela Avenue.
The Venezuelan man was one of two passengers seated in the back seat of the car. After searching the car, police moved on to search the driver and the two passengers to see if they had anything illegal on their person.
In the Venezuelan man’s pants crotch they found a .38 Revolver without serial number and two live rounds of .38 ammunition.
He did not have a license for the weapon and was promptly arrested and taken into police custody.
Listen how to run an oil country
May 12, 2024Kaieteur Sports – GCF yet to respond to concerns regarding race course By Rawle Toney Some of the country’s leading cyclists are considering boycotting the National Sports...
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
May 12, 2024
By Anasa Williams Kaieteur News – Millicent Mary Frank was born on May 11, 1924, at Lot 103 Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Is it ever justifiable for journalism to fan the flames of geopolitical tension? This question arises... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]