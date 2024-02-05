Man found with loaded gun in crotch

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan man, identified as Martinez Mejias Alcides Jose, 51, was on Friday found with a loaded pistol in his pants crotch.

Police said that patrol ranks found the weapon on him after deciding to stop and search a car on Mandela Avenue.

The Venezuelan man was one of two passengers seated in the back seat of the car. After searching the car, police moved on to search the driver and the two passengers to see if they had anything illegal on their person.

In the Venezuelan man’s pants crotch they found a .38 Revolver without serial number and two live rounds of .38 ammunition.

He did not have a license for the weapon and was promptly arrested and taken into police custody.