Linden town week 2024: the way forward in unity

Dear Editor,

I have been reliably informed that Linden Town Week 2024 has been launched. The launching happened yesterday albeit with a bit of controversy surrounding the dates for that popular annual and much anticipated event. It is my understanding, based on information received from a source, that a senior official of the Mayor and Town Council publicly stated that the ‘launch dates’ have not been approved.

There is no question that the dates will be sorted as early as possible since it is critical to those participating in every aspect including planning and preparation. There seems to be indications that partisan politics is set to dominate and dampen the event and since we are not in a local or national election campaign, I wish to warn against such and that as Lindeners regardless of the party we support, our involvement must be had in a united way.

I am aware of how hated I am by the PPP at Linden and by some entertainment outlets close to the government in that community because of my public activism involving previous Town Week events that were intended to be used for political purposes by the PPP. However, as a matter of principle, I would warn against political domination, spite, division and any other unpleasant interference by both sides and that the event is run smoothly as the town celebrations to the benefit of all involved.

New Era Entertainment, regardless of which party it supports and its history of trying to dominate on behalf of the PPP, must be given equal opportunity in its participation in Town Week 2024. In fact, this upcoming annual event should be celebrated without and political undertaking and undertones. We will have our energies preserved for elections in 2025.

Let me take the opportunity to give my blessings to all involved in the preparation, planning and execution of Linden Town Week 2024. I truly wish to see its success.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist