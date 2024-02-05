Layne’s hat-trick crushes Hopetown as Monedderlust secures 3-0 victory

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – The Mash Cup Knockout Football tournament’s East Coast edition kicked off with enthusiasm at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground last Friday. The sporting excitement continued at the #5 Ground in Berbice on Saturday, featuring three thrilling matches where the Cougars, Fruta Conquerors and Monedderlust Football teams secured early victories.
The triple-header commenced with an intense showdown, witnessing the Cougars football team dominating the Western Lions with a disappointing 2-0 defeat. Alistar Drakes’ 6th-minute goal and Lomar Reid’s 46th-minute goal sealed the victory for the Cougars, leaving the Lions struggling to breach their opponent’s defense.
In another engaging match, Paradise Invaders faced off against Fruta Conquerors, where Conquerors’ Dwayne Jones stole the spotlight with a brilliant 35th-minute strike, securing a narrow 1-0 victory over the Invaders. Meanwhile, the Monedderlust football team continued their successful journey in the tournament, claiming a spectacular 3-0 win over Hopetown. Kevin Laynes showcased his talent with a sensational hat-trick, scoring in the 20th, 23rd, and 28th minutes.
The tournament’s action continued at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground the following day, featuring matches between Victoria Kings and Beterverwagting (BV), Buxton United and Airy Hall, and a final clash between Paradise and Hastlington.
Notably, the first-place winner of the tournament will be awarded an attractive prize of $500,000 along with a championship trophy. Additionally, the second-place, third-place and fourth-place finishers will receive prizes of $250,000, $150,000, and $100,000, respectively.
The success of the tournament is attributed to the support and contributions from various prominent entities, including Rainforest Waters, Guinness, GT Beer, Ryda Hard Wine, MVP Sports, Star Party Rentals, Recount Party Rental, GuyWill Shipping, Woodpecker Products, Hype Laundromat, Anchor Cement, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, among others.
