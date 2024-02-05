Kuru Kuru man found with teargas canister – Police

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday arrested a Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway man after they found a teargas canister in his possession.

Police identified him as Trivon Stewart, 21.

Stewart was nabbed in the Stabroek Market Area after ranks on patrol saw him acting suspicious. They questioned and searched him and found one GL-302 teargas canister.

He is in police custody at the Brickdam Police Station.