Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Kuru Kuru man found with teargas canister – Police

Feb 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Saturday arrested a Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway man after they found a teargas canister in his possession.

Police identified him as Trivon Stewart, 21.

Stewart was nabbed in the Stabroek Market Area after ranks on patrol saw him acting suspicious. They questioned and searched him and found one GL-302 teargas canister.

He is in police custody at the Brickdam Police Station.

 

 

Similar Articles

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Listen how to run an oil country

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

KFC Under-8 Football Funday scheduled for May 18

May 12, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Vurlon Mills Football Academy (VMFA) will be hosting a KFC Under-8 Football Funday on Saturday May 18, 2024 at the Saints Stanislaus Ground, Carifesta Avenue. The event is...
Read More
Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

Slingerz FC signs Jamaican Kemar Beckford

May 12, 2024

West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov 17-23 in Barbados

West Indies Masters Extravaganza set for Nov...

May 12, 2024

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates Championships on May 19

GAPLF to host annual Masters and Intermediates...

May 12, 2024

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy donate Golf equipment to Queen’s College

Ramchand’s Auto/Nexgen Golf Academy donate...

May 12, 2024

Government of Guyana roars with Golden Jaguars

Government of Guyana roars with Golden Jaguars

May 11, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]