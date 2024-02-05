Guyana Harpy Eagles wing out as Title defense bowls off February 7

Latest update May 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 05, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships…
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Harpy Eagles 13-man squad winged out yesterday (Sunday) morning for St. Kitts, ahead of their first assignment versus Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.
The Eagles wrapped up a decent encampment period although mother nature attempted to interrupt at times. Nevertheless the well-balanced side will be tasked with returning home with the title as they seek yet another 4-Day victory.
Fast-bowling all-rounder Neiland Cadogan and all-rounder Richie Looknauth were named as late replacements for Niall Smith and Akshaya Persaud, taking the tally of uncapped newbies to 5.
Meanwhile, in a brief comment, Harpy Eagles Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd said the team was in good spirits heading into battle.
He outlined that the team managed to focus on all areas of work and during camp and training, adding that he’s confident of a good showing by the defending Champs, as they seek to hit the ground running ahead of their opening game.
Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Kevlon Anderson (captain), Matthew Nandu (vice-captain), Veerasammy Permaul, Antony Adams, Kevin Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Perez, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Steven Sankar, Kemol Savory (wicketkeeper), Richie Looknauth and Neiland Cadogan.
