GPHC now has telepathology capacity

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) now has the capacity to offer telepathology services.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital Robbie Rambarran during his address at the commissioning of the new Pathology Lab in the GPHC compound. He described the project as one of President Irfaan Ali’s “brainchild.”

“In this project (the lab) we also acquired a digital scan which will enable us to review diagnosis and consult diagnosis (and this) will be done with experts through telepathology. What is telepathology? It is a digital pathology practice that involves transmitting pathology images such as tissue slides for a more remote interpretation.”

The CEO explained that the new service will allow pathologists to be able to analyze samples remotely, overseas. This will cater for improved accessibility as well as future collaborations. All of this was possible through a collaboration of the World Bank, Ministry of Health, the GPHC and Mount Sinai. “Simultaneously we sent one doctor and two medical technicians to Mount Sinai for training, three additional persons will go up very shortly.”

He continued, “It was the Health Minister’s {Dr. Frank Anthony} lead that birthed the discussions and the conceptualization of the project began. For me to lead from the front, understanding the dynamics and conceptualizing what needs to get done, I went to New York. I applied for leave. I paid my own passage because I didn’t want to follow all the approval system. I wanted to get on the ball right away.”

While on his fact finding mission of the Mount Sinai Manhattan Pathology Lab, Rambarran said he met Professor Carlos Cardo, Dr. Zuba and Ahmar Dhanraj, who gave him a detailed lab tour and provided advice and answers to all questions and concerns.

“Subsequently we strategized and they as well should be very proud of what we have achieved here,” he said.

It was previously reported that Guyana is continuing to undergo massive transformation in the health sector.

While the GPHC offers pathology services, samples are usually sent overseas for testing which can result in a long waiting time to get back results. The lab will significantly reduce the waiting time for diagnoses

“They would be able to view the specimens and view slides, view tissues using the remote technology that we have introduced. And so, some of the constraints of not having people physically here are overcome by using technology,” advisor to the Health Minister, Dr Leslie Ramsammy said last year.

Among other initiatives, the government has been collaborating with Mount Sinai Lab and Hess Corporation to transform Guyana’s healthcare into a world-class service that is second to none and will ensure accessibility and affordability for citizens locally and across the Caribbean region.