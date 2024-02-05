‘Dreddy’ dies following South Ruimveldt shooting

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old man succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained after he was shot while attending a wake in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown early on Sunday morning.

Dead is Joseph Wilkinson called ‘Dreddy.’

Reports are that Wilkinson was on his phone at National Avenue, South Ruimveldt Park around 00:30hrs on Sunday when unknown people in a vehicle opened fire in his direction, riddling him with bullets.

He was reportedly shot six times. He succumbed while undergoing medical attention at a private hospital.

Wilkinson was no stranger to the law. In September 2021, he was charged with possession of narcotics.

Wilkinson and another man appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court that month when the charge was read to them. They both denied the charge which stated that they had in their possession 210 kilogrammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking and were remanded to prison. Police are investigating the murder.