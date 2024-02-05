Latest update February 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Dreddy’ dies  following South Ruimveldt shooting

Feb 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old man succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained after he was shot while attending a wake in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown early on Sunday morning.

Joseph Wilkinson called 'Dreddy

Joseph Wilkinson called ‘Dreddy

Dead is Joseph Wilkinson called ‘Dreddy.’

Reports are that Wilkinson was on his phone at National Avenue, South Ruimveldt Park around 00:30hrs on Sunday when unknown people in a vehicle opened fire in his direction, riddling him with bullets.

He was reportedly shot six times. He succumbed while undergoing medical attention at a private hospital.

Wilkinson was no stranger to the law. In September 2021, he was charged with possession of narcotics.

Wilkinson and another man appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court that month when the charge was read to them. They both denied the charge which stated that they had in their possession 210 kilogrammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking and were remanded to prison. Police are investigating the murder.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana Harpy Eagles wing out as Title defense bowls off February 7

Guyana Harpy Eagles wing out as Title defense bowls off February 7

Feb 05, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships… Kaieteur Sports –  The Guyana Harpy Eagles 13-man squad winged out yesterday (Sunday) morning for St. Kitts, ahead of their first assignment versus...
Read More
Layne’s hat-trick crushes Hopetown as Monedderlust secures 3-0 victory

Layne’s hat-trick crushes Hopetown as...

Feb 05, 2024

Metro Office Supplies renews RHTYSC Females cricket sponsorship for the 13th consecutive year

Metro Office Supplies renews RHTYSC Females...

Feb 05, 2024

São Raimundo down Slingerz FC 4 – 0 in Boa Vista

São Raimundo down Slingerz FC 4 – 0 in Boa...

Feb 05, 2024

Bajans stand tall, Mekdeci shines bright as BCQS concludes in style

Bajans stand tall, Mekdeci shines bright as BCQS...

Feb 05, 2024

Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale after semi-final wins

Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale...

Feb 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]