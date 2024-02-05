Controversial $346M Bamia Primary School to be completed in April

Latest update February 5th, 2024 12:56 AM

Kaieteur News – After lagging behind its completion date for months, missing two deadlines in the process, the $346 million Bamia Primary School in Region 10, is now expected to be completed by April 1, 2024.

The Bamia Primary School under construction back in September 2023. (Photo Courtesy, Nigel Eliakim)

This was noted by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag on Thursday during the Considerations of the 2024 Budget Estimates and Expenditures. The Committee of Supply of the National Assembly on Thursday evening approved a sum $7.163 billion to roll out programmes and projects for Region 10 this year.

From that amount, the government has set aside a provision of $375 million for schools, educational facilities and payment of retention under the Region’s education programme.

On Thursday, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Devin Sears asked the minister how much of the $375 million sum will cater for the continuation of the primary school.

In response, the minister said the ministry has allotted a sum of $127 million to complete the school.

Following up on the same project, Opposition MP Jermaine Figueira questioned the minister on the status of work and when construction on the school is expected to be completed. Minister Parag related that “the completion is for 1st April, 2024… we are at 65 percent (completion).”

Kaieteur News had reported that the contract for the school was signed back in November 2021 with contractor, St8ment Investment. At the time of the signing, the project was expected to be completed within 20 months, that is be completed by July 2023.

However, the contractor was not able to finish the project, and was given a new deadline of November 2023 to complete the works. That deadline also passed and the works appeared to have stalled.

St8ment Investment Inc. was incorporated in March of 2021 and its principals are Rawle Ferguson and Kerwin Bollers of Hits and Jams Entertainment along with Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major and Kashif Muhammed of the Kashif and Shanghai football tournament.

Kaieteur News understands that when fully completed, the school will accommodate some 800 students.

