Bajans stand tall, Mekdeci shines bright as BCQS concludes in style

…Simpson, Benn shows class in Men’s finale

Kaieteur News – The curtains have fallen on the highly anticipated Guyana leg of the BCQS Masters Squash tournament on Saturday. The Georgetown Club spectators were treated with a superb final-day showdown as Barbadians Shawn Simpson, Dean Straker and Don Benn carted off with a lion’s share of the awards. The grand finale witnessed a display of unparalleled skill, determination, and sportsmanship from this Bajan trio copping the Men’s 30-44 and 45-54 group titles, lone Guyanese Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci walked away with the 55-64 category ultimately avoid a Bajan sweep of the 2024 championship.

In a stunning turn of events, Barbadians Simpson and Benn took center stage on Saturday, clinching top honours and leaving a lasting impression on the tournament’s legacy after a few decent performances at last year’s tournament.

The Men’s 30-44 categories saw an outstanding performance by the foreign contingent, with Simpson emerging victorious in a fiercely contested final. He displayed impeccable technique, strategic brilliance, and unwavering composure; defeating the New Zealander, Robert Cameron 11-6, 11-5 and 11-5 to claim the championship title.

The Women’s Over-35 category was no different, as Lydia Fraser left spectators in awe with her exceptional skills on the court, finishing as victor in all three matches in the tournament, securing the Women’s title.

Meanwhile, in the other two events, Men’s 45-54 and 55-64 categories had mixed fortunes for the Bajans. The chemistry and coordination displayed by Don Benn and Joseph Mekdeci in these two categories highlighted the global nature of squash and the camaraderie forged through the sport.

Notable individual performance also came to the forefront during the final day. Veteran Squash player Dean Straker dazzled the audience with his exceptional skills, earning himself a well-deserved second place in the Men’s 55-64 category.

The tournament’s organiser and director of BCQS Masters, Sanjay Amin praised the level of competition and the diverse representation from around the world, emphasizing the role of such events in fostering international sportsmanship and unity. The success of the foreign players not only showcased their talent but also served as a testament to the global appeal and inclusivity of the sport.

As the final day concluded, individual prizes were awarded to top finishers, as the Bajans stood tall, their names etched in the annals of the Masters Squash Tournament. The tournament was also made possible through generous support and contribution from Enet.