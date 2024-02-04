Wedding house is not for children!

Kaieteur News –

Dem Boys Seh

We know about wedding crashers. But we forget about wedding invasion: the invasion of children at weddings.

Why is it that when so many mommy and daddy are invited to a wedding, they have to tug along the kids. Wedding house is not for children! Who really get invite, the mother and father or the entire household?

So forget about wedding crashers; we’re talking about wedding dashers, pint-sized party animals crashing the scene faster than you can say “I do.”

Now, don’t get me wrong. Children are bundles of joy, the cherubic cherubs of innocence. But when it comes to weddings, they seem to have a knack for turning fairytales into nightmares faster than you can say “happily ever after.”

Gone are the days when weddings were a sanctuary of sophistication and refinement. Nowadays, they’re more like a chaotic carnival, complete with mini clowns and circus acts. Forget about exchanging vows; the real spectacle is trying to keep little ones from running all over the reception and making noises. Some of dem even want to pull down the balloons.

And let’s not even mention the budget-busting implications. With every child comes a mountain of expenses – from extra chairs and meals to the inevitable collateral damage caused by having to clean up the mess made in their wake. It’s enough to cause you to break into a cold sweat.

But there is a solution to this matrimonial mayhem: a little thing called babysitters. Yes, that’s right – those elusive creatures skilled in the art of wrangling wildlings and keeping them entertained far, far away from the main event. It’s time for Guyanese to embrace this revolutionary concept and leave the little ones at home where they belong – preferably under the watchful eye of a trusted babysitter.

So, the next time you receive a wedding invitation, remember this sage advice: leave the children at home, save your sanity, and let the bride and groom enjoy their special day in peace. After all, weddings are meant to be a celebration of love, not a daycare center.

Talk Half! Leff Half!