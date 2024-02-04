U.S. to assist Guyana in advancing its air defence capabilities

Kaieteur News – United States (US) Southern Air Force Commander, Major General Evan Pettus on Friday said that advancing Guyana’s air defence capability was among the discussions during his three day visit to the country which began on February 1.

This was noted by the US Embassy here which thanked the Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Omar Khan, for facilitating the discussion with the American Major General.

“During the discussion, Major General Pettus said regional security is good for Guyana and the United States’ and Brigadier Khan emphasized that ‘partnership is the foundation for collective security across the region,” the embassy stated.

Major General Pettus together with Brigadier Omar Khan met with Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia, to discuss several areas of mutual interest building on the security partnership between the two countries.

These areas include countering transnational criminal organizations, maritime security, disaster preparedness, humanitarian assistance, and human rights.

The Major General’s visit comes after it was recently revealed by Guyana’s Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo that part of the billions set aside in the country’s trillion dollar budget will be used to boost GDF’s Air Corps.

He said that some of the money will be used to purchase several smaller Bell helicopters for the force.

The recent military collaboration between Guyana and the US has notably ramped up since last year’s escalation of the border controversy between Guyana and neighbouring Venezuela.

The Guyanese Government, however maintained, that US-Guyana security partnership has been ongoing for years.