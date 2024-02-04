Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Two hacked to death on the Corentyne as triangular love affairs goes awry

Feb 04, 2024 News

…suspect detained 

Kaieteur News – A peacemaker who went to part a fight amid a squabble and a jaded man were brutally chopped to death at Alness on the Corentyne on Friday.

Quacy LaRose called 'Bloodie Eye'

Quacy LaRose called ‘Bloodie Eye’

Floyd Moore called 'Kinga'

Floyd Moore called ‘Kinga’

Dead are Floyd Moore called ‘Kinga,’ 51, and Quacy LaRose called ‘Bloodie Eye,’34, both of Alness, Corentyne.

Reports are that Moore went to the home of an Ulverston, Corentyne cane harvester. His visit to the cane harvester’s home resulted in a confrontation over a female.

The female was reportedly in a relationship with both men.

Relatives of the deceased related that sometime around 23:00hrs on Friday, Moore entered the assailant’s home and confronted the latter over the woman who was also present at the scene. A squabble ensued and Moore reportedly chased after the assailant, who ran out of the house.

According to a resident, LaRose, who lived close by, attempted to pacify the situation by trying to “talk” Moore out of the fight. At the same time, the cane harvester returned to the scene with a cutlass and dealt Moore several chops to his upper body including his head and his neck. In photographs seen by this publication, Moore appeared to have been decapitated.

LaRose’s cousin said the assailant confronted him [LaRose] and dealt him a stab to his body. The man also sustained a severe chop wound to one of his legs.

The assailant later turned himself in and was immediately placed in police custody.

Police are investigating the matter.

