Teachers to protest nationwide over Govt’s refusal to engage in collective bargaining – GTU

Kaieteur News – Teachers nationwide will on Monday morning commence nationwide protest action over the government’s refusal to engage in the process of collective bargaining with the Guyana Teacher’s Union (GTU).

General Secretary of the GTU, Coretta McDonald, told Kaieteur News on Saturday, that teachers will hit the streets in their numbers to protest. This is in addition to engaging the planned industrial actions at schools across the country.

McDonald said, “The GTU will join teachers assembled outside the Minister of Education’s Office on Brickdam , teachers all across Guyana will assemble outside the Regional Education Offices, and where they can’t go to those offices, they will stand outside the schools, and call on the Government to engage in the collective bargaining process.”

The GTU General Secretary said that the industrial action and protest will go hand-in-hand.

“We are planning that the protest and strike should last two weeks but it depends on the response we get from the government. Teachers are frustrated and must see change towards achieving proper wages and working conditions,” McDonald added.

She explained that the GTU has been left with no choice but to consider strike action due to the failure of the Ministry of Education to honour its obligations under the existing Collective Labour Agreement (CLA).

“The GTU has diligently pursued all available avenues to address this issue, including seeking conciliation and arbitration through the Ministry of Labour. However, all efforts have been in vain, leaving the GTU with no alternative but to exercise its legal right to strike.”

Meanwhile in a statement, the Union noted that it is the only recognized trade union in Guyana to bargain for the rights of teachers.

According to the Union, the right to strike is a fundamental aspect of labour rights and is enshrined in the constitution of Guyana. Article 147 of the Constitution of Guyana explicitly recognizes the right of workers to strike as a means of protecting their interests.

“For the avoidance of doubt Article 147 states -Except with his or her own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his or her freedom of assembly, association and freedom to demonstrate peacefully, that is to say, his or her right to assemble freely, to demonstrate peacefully and to associate with other persons and in particular to form or belong to political parties, trade unions or other associations for the protection of his or her interests,” the statement added.

Added to this, the GTU noted that the Constitution provides that except with his or her own consent no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his or her freedom to strike.

The Union noted that, “Neither an employer nor a trade union shall be deprived of the right to enter into collective. Nothing contained in or done under the authority of any law shall be held to be inconsistent with or in contravention of this article to the extent that the law in question makes provision – that is reasonably required in the interests of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health; that is reasonably required for the purpose of protecting the rights or freedoms of other persons; that imposes restrictions upon public officers; or that imposes an obligation on workers to become contributors to any industrial scheme or workers‟ organisation intended to operate or provide for the benefit or welfare of such workers or of their fellow workers or any relative and any of them.”

As such, the GTU firmly believes that the decision to strike is not only legal but also necessary in order to compel the Ministry of Education to fulfill its obligations and engage in meaningful negotiations.

“It is regrettable that despite the GTU’s efforts to resolve this matter through established channels, the Ministry of Education has chosen to dismiss the legitimacy of the union’s actions.

The GTU emphasizes that strike action is a last resort and is being pursued with utmost consideration for the welfare and rights of teachers. The failure of the Ministry of Education to adhere to the terms of the CLA has had detrimental effects on teachers’ working conditions and overall well-being, making it imperative for decisive action to be taken.”

The GTU therefore called on all stakeholders, including parents, students, and the wider community, to understand the gravity of this situation and support the union’s decision to strike.

“It is essential for the Ministry of Education to recognize and respect the rights of teachers as well as fulfill its obligations under the CLA. The GTU remains open to constructive dialogue and hopes that a swift resolution can be reached to avert any disruption in educational services,” the statement added.