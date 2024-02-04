Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale after semi-final wins

Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – City sides Santos Football Club and Fruta Conquerors FC will clash in the final of the NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League following respective semi-final victories over East Bank opponents yesterday at the Agricola Playfield.
Both Friendship All-Stars and Swan Football Club put up sterling resistance but were unable to deny the Georgetown teams from advancing to the final on a date to be decided by the organisers.
Santos was pushed to the end by the Linden Soesdyke-based Swan FC in what was an exciting clash from start to finish in the second semi which had to be decided via kicks from the penalty mark following their 2-2 regulation time draw.
Swan it was which took the lead through a Kevon Charles goal but the lads from Santos kept the focus and were able to draw level through a Daniel Chesney goal, they then took the lead when Devon Wright rocked the nets.
It seemed, however, as the game approached full-time that Santos would have eased to the win in regulation time but a well-timedpass to Elon James in the 29th saw him heading the ball over the Santos goalkeeper and into an open goal even as the Santos player tried their utmost to cover for the missing goalie.
However, Swan was no match for Santos from the penalty mark and lost 0-2, which created a safe passage to the final for Santos in the championship game against Conquerors which had earlier eased to a 2-0 win over Friendship All-Stars.
The Friendship enjoyed some good moments in the game but was not able to find any goals. Conquerors’ goals came from Gilbert Frank and the consistent Dane Vancooten. Swan and Friendship collide in the third-place match.
The league commenced on November 15, 2023, and it is now down to the final where players and teams are eager to cash in on the prizes on offer. The winner will be rewarded with a trophy and 12 replicas, the same will be for the first runner-up. The second and third runner-up will each receive 12 medals.
Individual prizes of a plaque each will go to the Most Valuable Player (Plaque), Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer, Most Promising Player, and Most Disciplined Player. The Best Coach will also receive a Plaque.
Each team, before the kick-off of the League was presented with branded playing shirts and two footballs each. The respective Coaches received polo shirts.
