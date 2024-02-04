Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale after semi-final wins

Feb 04, 2024 Sports

Action in the first semi-final between Fruta Conquerors and Friendship All-Stars.

Action in the first semi-final between Fruta Conquerors and Friendship All-Stars.

NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League…

Kaieteur Sports – City sides Santos Football Club and Fruta Conquerors FC will clash in the final of the NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League following respective semi-final victories over East Bank opponents yesterday at the Agricola Playfield.

Santos FC goal scorers, Daniel Chesney and Devon Wright.

Santos FC goal scorers, Daniel Chesney and Devon Wright.

Both Friendship All-Stars and Swan Football Club put up sterling resistance but were unable to deny the Georgetown teams from advancing to the final on a date to be decided by the organisers.

Santos was pushed to the end by the Linden Soesdyke-based Swan FC in what was an exciting clash from start to finish in the second semi which had to be decided via kicks from the penalty mark following their 2-2 regulation time draw.

Swan it was which took the lead through a Kevon Charles goal but the lads from Santos kept the focus and were able to draw level through a Daniel Chesney goal, they then took the lead when Devon Wright rocked the nets.

It seemed, however, as the game approached full-time that Santos would have eased to the win in regulation time but a well-timedpass to Elon James in the 29th saw him heading the ball over the Santos goalkeeper and into an open goal even as the Santos player tried their utmost to cover for the missing goalie.

However, Swan was no match for Santos from the penalty mark and lost 0-2, which created a safe passage to the final for Santos in the championship game against Conquerors which had earlier eased to a 2-0 win over Friendship All-Stars.

The Friendship enjoyed some good moments in the game but was not able to find any goals. Conquerors’ goals came from Gilbert Frank and the consistent Dane Vancooten. Swan and Friendship collide in the third-place match.

The league commenced on November 15, 2023, and it is now down to the final where players and teams are eager to cash in on the prizes on offer. The winner will be rewarded with a trophy and 12 replicas, the same will be for the first runner-up. The second and third runner-up will each receive 12 medals.

Individual prizes of a plaque each will go to the Most Valuable Player (Plaque), Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer, Most Promising Player, and Most Disciplined Player. The Best Coach will also receive a Plaque.

Each team, before the kick-off of the League was presented with branded playing shirts and two footballs each. The respective Coaches received polo shirts.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale after semi-final wins

Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale after semi-final wins

Feb 04, 2024

NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Kaieteur Sports – City sides Santos Football Club and Fruta Conquerors FC will clash in the final of the NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League following...
Read More
Jockey Appadu eyeing pole position at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Jockey Appadu eyeing pole position at Jumbo...

Feb 04, 2024

Barnwell 155*, Perez 76* pilot GCA Panthers to crushing win over West Demerara Jaguars

Barnwell 155*, Perez 76* pilot GCA Panthers to...

Feb 04, 2024

Fireside hands over Championship Trophy for Mash Street Football Showdown

Fireside hands over Championship Trophy for Mash...

Feb 04, 2024

‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci, Simpson and Harris to highlight final day

‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci, Simpson and Harris to...

Feb 04, 2024

WI earned the right to receive more benefits – Sir Clive Lloyd

WI earned the right to receive more benefits...

Feb 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]