O’ Beautiful Guyana! – Wallaba Den: a hidden gem perfect for campers, outdoor lovers

By Davina Bagot

Waterfalls Magazine – Nestled in the woods which borders the Linden Highway and surrounded by serene nature, Wallaba Den is a hidden gem that creates the perfect atmosphere for campers and outdoor lovers.

The secluded resort which opened in October, 2022 offers the perfect getaway for nature lovers. From its breathtaking sceneries to a calming creek, cozy benabs and comfortable hammocks; amenities such as grills for a tasty family Bar-Be-Que, paddle boats and bonfires, the resort prides itself in offering a space that guarantees you the best memories.

Wallaba Den is located 15 minutes away from the Soesdyke Junction, in the village Kuru-Kururu. It is accessible by cars, pickups, buses and bikes, just a few minutes away from ‘Second Creek’. The resort is situated close to the government’s new housing development, Silica City.

The Waterfalls spoke with General Manager, Juquetta Fredericks who always dreamed of creating such a beautiful space one day. The 18-year-old manages the facility for her grandparents, the original owners, Angela and Totoram Pertab.

“Out of the many things I desired, to open a resort was indeed one of those things. My grandparents are the owners of the property who then gave me the opportunity to bring my ideas about the resort to life. I still have more plans for the future development of the resort and I am proud to be able to do this with the support of my family,” Fredericks said.

The young lady said the resort offers a private and secure setting for families to relax and enjoy the breathtaking outdoors.

Access to Wallaba Den is available to groups of 10 and under at a cost of $20,000 while a fee of $2,000 is attached to each extra person. Children 12 and un der can enter free, following a $10,000 down payment that can be paid via MMG.

The resort also offers a special exclusive package at a cost of $100,000 that allows an unlimited number of persons to access the venue for a cozy wedding or private birthday bash.

The Wallaba Den sits on approximately 32 acres of land, once laden with vegetation. Fredericks said it was slowly developed as the family began with planting fruit trees before clearing out the creek.

Presently the resort does not cater or sell food. Guests are also required to bring along their camping gears. Visitors are encouraged not to hunt or fish as the Wallaba Den supports the protection of wildlife.

Its only rules according to the Manager are, “take nothing but pictures leave nothing but footprints, kill nothing but time.”

With an already beautiful fun-packed list of things to do at the resort, Fredericks said the family is currently working to add more activities for guests. For instance, dirt bike tracks around the resort are being added to the fun. They are also working to expand the creek and benab to offer more space for guests. Plans include as part of the development at Wallaba Den, includes archery cabins to accommodate overnight guests and complimentary breakfast.