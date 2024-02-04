Newly- minted Guyanese Lawyer among most decorated 2023 Hugh Wooding graduates

Waterfalls Magazine – When newly-minted Attorney-at-Law, Akeeta Kingston got accepted to the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad and Tobago to obtain her Legal Education Certificate (LEC) in 2021, all she wanted to do was to successfully complete the programme.

She had no clue that she would not only complete her LEC, but she would make the HWLS 2023’s merit list, having secured 10 of 11 A’s and cop seven of the Regional Law School’s coveted prizes.

Akeeta Kingston is the holder of Chief Justice Ian N. Chang, SC, C.C.H. Memorial Prize – Best performance in Civil Procedure and Practice, the Fitzwilliam Stone, Furness-Smith and Morgan Prize – Best performance in Civil Procedure and Practice II, The Poonai and Poonai Prize – Best Performance in Roman-Dutch Conveyancing, The Cameron and Shepherd Prize – Best Performance in Civil Procedure and Practice I & II by a Guyanese Student; the Book Specialists Prize – First Outstanding Year II Student, the Council of Legal Education Prize – Most Outstanding Year II Student and the Council of Legal Education Chairman’s Prize – Evidence and Forensic Medicine, Law of Remedies, Civil Procedure and Practice.

But if you ever meet the young lawyer, her humble and simple disposition makes it difficult for one to discern that she holds such accolades. Kingston told the Waterfalls that she is only gracious she was given the opportunity to pursue her dream career.

“I come from a low-income household consisting of six children. We understood from a tender age that education was our roadmap out of poverty. We are not rich or even well-off, but we are in a better position now than before and I attribute this to being excellently raised, well educated, graceful, and able to access the necessary opportunities through the provisions of the Almighty God,” Kingston said.

Like most lawyers, Kingston who is now an Associate of the law firm, Abiola Wong-Inniss and Associates, shared that her journey was marked by its fair share of challenges.

She recalled that when she was admitted to law school in 2021, it was at the height of COVID-19 pandemic and this part of the western hemisphere was now grasping how to handle the new normal.

She recalled, “So I was not able to attend in person classes. I spent the first year of Law School in Guyana attending classes virtually. Though the exams were supposed to be “robust and comprehensive” as the exams were online, I did not find them that challenging. Of course, I did not get perfect grades, but I obtained the Book Specialist Prize for the Second Outstanding Year One Student. ”

However, she said her biggest challenges with the Hugh Wooding Law School came in Year Two when she was required to be present in Trinidad for classes.

“The preparation for Year Two, particularly the few months leading up to when I was scheduled to depart Guyana for Trinidad was a very difficult one. There were so many factors that I had to consider as going to law school in Trinidad meant that I had to resign from my job which meant that I would not have any income but had to pay in excess of GY$3,000,000 in tuition fees for Year Two, almost GY$500,000 for accommodation and still had to consider food and airfare. I vividly recall crying two months prior to leaving for Trinidad when the reality hit that I did not have the money to finish what I started thinking that I probably should not have applied to law school….I was not meant to be an Attorney-at-Law,” the young attorney said.

She noted that ray of hope came in July, 2022, when someone, who prefers to be anonymous, gave her $1,000,000 and told me, “I do not want you to worry that at some point you have to pay me back. I am happy to contribute to you fulfilling your goal of becoming a lawyer.”

The money, she said, made a huge impact because now I was too close to turn back. “

I felt as though everything was falling into place. Then a friend of mine told me that she will cover my airfare to Trinidad. Eventually, I was able to eventually pay off all of my fees and lived comfortably in Trinidad. ‘

As an introvert, Kingston said she dreaded the in-person experience. However, she noted it turned out pretty well – it was truly an inspiring experience.

“I made new friends and acquaintances that certainly made the journey a less challenging experience.”

Kingston was admitted to the Bar in Guyana on the 29th September, 2023. Her petition to be admitted to Bar was made by her mentor and Attorney-at-Law, Mrs. Abiola Wong-Inniss before Madam Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

She noted, “it really took a village to bring me to where I am, and for that, I am eternally grateful, especially to Victoria Village.”

“I have always stood on their support and sacrifices and cannot forego an opportunity to allocate gratitude. This fortified the village’s already existing culture of striving for excellence in all endeavours, especially among my age demographic.”

Kingston continued, “I am grateful for the tremendous support received throughout this journey from my mother, stepfather, grandmothers Mabel Kingston and Norma Craigwell, siblings and other relatives such as June Craigwell and Faye Collins, close friends, mentors, the late Justice Nandram Kissoon, former Chairman of the Tribunal, co-workers and villagers. It is my hope that I will continue to make them proud.”