Mentored by his uncle, young Guyanese artist Dillon Craig exploits his creative skills

Waterfalls Magazine – When Guyana-born Black Panther movie star, Letitia Wright received Dillon Craig’s painting last year from President Irfaan Ali during her visit to Guyana, the young artist sat in the audience brimming with happiness.

It was one of his most memorable moments and a crowning feat for the artist even as he continues to master his skills which he has been honing from as far back as his days in nursery school.

Product of Caria Caria

Dillon hails from the Essequibo River community of Caria Caria, a riverine village located downriver from Buck Hall. He attended nursery and primary school there and he told the Waterfalls Magazine that it was while growing up at Caria Caria, that he nurtured his love for art. In his biography, he said that he was encouraged to explore art by the natural environment within which he dwelled at the village, as well as by his family and peers.

To this end, he recalled being that student who was always drawing and making sketches in his school books. After sitting the National Grade Six Examination, Dillon moved across to the East Bank of Essequibo where he attended the Vergenoegen Secondary School. He continued drawing and after completing his secondary education journey, he decided to pursue his passion at the ER Burrowes School of Art.

He was a standout at the institution and at the 2019 graduation ceremony, he was adjusted the Best Graduating Student.

Mentored by famous uncle

The young artist is the nephew of famous Guyanese artist, Winslow Craig. In fact, the 26-year-old told the Waterfalls Magazine that his uncle is his mentor and the two would spend much time together exploring their artistic skills and sharing ideas.

“My uncle has been a pillar of support to me in various areas. He’s one of my biggest inspiration/ motivation. He always advises me to keep going and never give up on my dream. He would say to me from time to time, never do something without giving it my all. And I’ll always cherish those words,” the young man noted.

He said that he appreciates art, “because art it is everything that exists, so because of that I appreciate everything in my environment.” Dillon noted too that art can heal the soul with only one glance.

Dillon described art as being very subjective. “I love the ecstatic beauty of art, I love the colors and form and I also love the fact that a creative person can use anything to create a beautiful piece of art.”

He said art brings things to life. “I love the fact that a powerful piece of art can evoke a conversation. It can also bring life to a broken wall; it can always brighten a dark wall.”

How it’s done

Dillon said his style of work is “very instinctive.” He said to create paintings, one will firstly have to get an idea. “Then I’ll have to prepare my material. Then I’ll have to do a sketch of the idea that was birthed. I’ll have to then transfer the sketch of the idea onto my prepared canvas,” he said.

Following this, he said he will then mix his paints into his palette. Following this step, he gets down to business, following his imaginative processes as he brings creativity to life. “Then I’ll apply myself and get intimate with my canvas. I will call it a one-on-one contact with full focus on the painting, with no distraction.”

Positive feedback

“It is a very encouraging and awesome feeling to know that that thus far, I haven’t had an encounter with any client who isn’t satisfied with anything I did for them, “he said, adding that “most times I’m above their expectation, I had experiences with clients giving me extra compassion for my work and that is because they appreciate the quality and standards of my work.”

Dillon said the feedback he has been receiving about his work has been very encouraging. “I will get words like -your work is unique, it is well done,” he said. The artist said the uniqueness in his work is tied to the fact that he has his “own style.”