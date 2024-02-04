Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man killed after boat crashes in Berbice River

Feb 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has confirmed that a search party on Saturday recovered the body of a carpenter from the Berbice River who went under following a boat accident.

Dead, Rashleigh Gladstone

He was identified as Rashleigh Gladstone, 47. The man was the victim of a boat crash that reportedly took place in the river on Friday afternoon.

According to information received by this media house, Gladstone hails from the village of Friendship which is located in the Region 10 district of the Berbice River. Reports are that he was returning home when he crashed into another boat around 19:00hrs.

Gladstone reportedly pitched of his boat and fell overboard. Rescuers combed the river for him that evening but they did not find.

His body was pulled from the river on Saturday.

