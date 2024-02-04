Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Jockey Appadu eyeing pole position at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Feb 04, 2024 Sports

Jockey Ronaldo Appadu

Kaieteur Sports – Champion Jockey for the New Year’s Day race, Jockey Ronaldo Appadu, is aiming to extend his form at the upcoming Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee  Mashramani horse race meet.

This event is set for Sunday, February 25 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice, a venue that is familiar to Jockey Appadu. In the last outing for Appadu at Rising Sun, he recorded two wins and four second-spots.

According to Appadu, he is aiming to have a fruitful 2024. Appadu also spoke about the preparations for the Mashramni race meet.

“This year started very well with me. I would like to go through better than last year. Last year was not too bad. I had couple wins last year. This year I would like to do better this year.”

“The horses are 50% as it relates to preparation. We have been working them every morning to get them to 100%. We have good weather. Sometimes we have a bit of rain, but the rain does good for the track, to get the horses on the good cushion on the track. The weather has been good to us,” Appadu said.

Jockey Appadu (right) recorded two wins and four second spots on New Year’s Day

The energized jockey, Appadu also noted that the turns at Rising Sun are sharper than others, and he is cautious of that.

“Rising Sun is a smaller track than Port Mourant. When you are out there you have to be in a good position when going around the turn. The first turn is a very sharp turn,” Appadu explained.

Jockey Appadu also extended gratitude to the fans who continue to show support to him.

Eight races are carded for the Mashramni horse meet, and close to G$10 million will be up for grabs.

The feature event will be open to all imported and locally bred horses, running at a distance of 1,600m. The top horse of the feature event will bag G$2 million.

Additionally, the provisional programme includes the West Indian-bred four-year-old and West Indian-bred three-year-old horses running at 1,600m, and the three-year-old Guyana-bred non-winners of two races running at 1,400m.

All the top horses and jockeys are expected to ignite the Rising Sun Turf Club at the Mashramani event.

