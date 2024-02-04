Health Ministry using AI technology as first line of screening for chest X-rays

Kaieteur News – In a ground-breaking revelation during the Consideration of Estimates on Friday, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony unveiled the Ministry’s deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The disclosure followed questions posed by former Minister of Health, Volda Lawrence, seeking clarification on the allocation of $228 million earmarked for medical equipment for Regional and Clinical Services.

Addressing Lawrence’s question, Dr. Anthony detailed a diverse range of equipment designated for various health centers across the region.

Among the notable allocations were $54 million for a telemedicine initiative that would benefit multiple health centers, including Whitewater, Parika, Suddie, Port Kaituma, Kumaka, Mabaruma, Jawala, Waramadong, Kaikan, Kamarang, Kato, Kopinang and Monkey Mountain among others.

Minister Anthony then disclosed the integration of AI in healthcare services. Dr. Anthony highlighted the use of AI for the initial screening of chest x-rays. This innovative approach aims to enhance efficiency in the diagnostic process, allowing for swift identification of potential issues.

Explaining the AI integration further, Dr. Anthony highlighted that the technology would be employed for the first screening, providing an initial assessment of chest x-rays. Subsequently, if deemed necessary, a second opinion would be sought through traditional diagnostic methods.

“And maybe it might be of interest to some members that we’re using AI so that we can do first screening for chest x-rays…if we need to do a second opinion, then we go to that,” the minister said.

The integration of AI in healthcare services signifies a significant leap forward in modernizing diagnostic processes. By leveraging technology to conduct preliminary screenings, healthcare professionals can streamline their workflow, leading to quicker and more accurate diagnoses.

“And then we have two laparoscopic tower. One would be going to Suddie, one would be going to Lethem,” he said.

Dr Anthony continued, “We have a number of ophthalmoscopes. Those would be going to various regions. We have examination beds to different regions as well. We have bought, under this heading, the PAK radiology system. This is to allow for the portable, the digital x-rays that we have, that we can move the images seamlessly.”

Minister Anthony talked about the implementation of digital x-ray machines across the country and noted Suddie, Diamond, Linden, New Amsterdam, Port Morant West Demerara Hospital, Fort Wellington, Mabaruma and Bartica.

“So there are 24 PAK systems,” Minister Anthony said. He said that there is a mid-year target to have all designated locations equipped with digital x-ray machines and connected to Georgetown Hospital. The aim is to create a seamlessly integrated healthcare network and is expected to enhance collaboration among healthcare professionals across the regions.

“We’ve already started installing a set of them. But these machines now would be connected so that we can send the images to Georgetown Hospital where the radiologists can look at it,” the minister added.