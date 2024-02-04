Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Georgetown Magistrates’ Court round-up

Feb 04, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

The Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – Below are court cases, which were heard at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court between January 29, 2024 and January 31, 2024.

Monday

Twenty-two-year-old Nathaniel Martin appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse on Monday, where he was charged with larceny. He is accused of robbing Richard Balchand of a Samsung phone valued $35,000 and $5000 in cash on Brickdam, Georgetown on January 26, 2024.  Martin was remanded to prison until February 17, 2024.

On Monday 34-year-old Kelvin Thomas, a father of four, appeared at the city court before Magistrate Clive Nurse, where he was charged with larceny. He is accused of the alleged theft of a bangle valued $150,000 from a woman at the Stabroek Market on January 22, 2024.  He is scheduled to appear before the court on February 27, 2024.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Rollex George was remanded to prison after it was disclosed before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court that he allegedly chopped a man with a cutlass, causing the victim to suffer a fractured skull. George was charged with the offence of inflicting grievous body harm with intent to murder. He is scheduled to appear before the court on February 19, 2024, for reports.

