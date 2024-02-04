Fireside hands over Championship Trophy for Mash Street Football Showdown

Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 04, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Fireside Grill and Chill under its Fireside Suites brand yesterday handed over the Championship Trophy for the upcoming and much-anticipated Mashramani Street Football Championship slated for Sunday February 18th at the National Park.
Ashanti Robinson presented the trophy on behalf of the Garnett Street outlet. Brand Ambassador for the event, Terryann Caesar thanked Fireside for their continued support, indicating that the business have been a supporter of the event from its inception and that’s always a good sign of growth.
“We want to thank Fireside for their contributions to this event and it’s always good to have reputable brands like Fireside associated with your events because it’s an indicator that they see value in what you are doing” Caesar said, adding that it’s a worthwhile investment our youth.
The event this year was crunched into what the sports management organisation, which is the body behind the organising and promotion of the event, calls “one big night”. The event will feature 16 of the best teams facing off in an ultimate showdown and right to be called “the best of the best”.
Caesar said that a prize is guaranteed once they get to the Final Four and getting their only require teams to win two games. She indicated that a total of $1 million will be split among the top four teams of the competition, which makes it a historic giveaway in one night.
The Mashramani Football Championship is one of the biggest and most highly anticipated events on the Calendar for the format of the sport. It was last held in 2022 and easily became one of the biggest street football events the country has ever seen. The showdown promises to be no different on Sunday February 18th at the National Park.
Join the teachers and upturn the table.
Feb 04, 2024NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Kaieteur Sports – City sides Santos Football Club and Fruta Conquerors FC will clash in the final of the NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League following...
Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC destroyed whatever chances it had of ever being returned to office. It affected its own... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also the current President... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]