Fireside hands over Championship Trophy for Mash Street Football Showdown

Feb 04, 2024 Sports

Ashanti Robinson (left) presents the Championshio Trophy to Brand Ambassador for the Mash Street Football Championship, Terryann Caesar yesterday st Garnett Street oulet.

Kaieteur Sports – Fireside Grill and Chill under its Fireside Suites brand yesterday handed over the Championship Trophy for the upcoming and much-anticipated Mashramani Street Football Championship slated for Sunday February 18th at the National Park.

Ashanti Robinson presented the trophy on behalf of the Garnett Street outlet. Brand Ambassador for the event,  Terryann Caesar thanked Fireside for their continued support, indicating that the business have been a supporter of the event from its inception and that’s always a good sign of growth.

“We want to thank Fireside for their contributions to this event and it’s always good to have reputable brands like Fireside associated with your events because it’s an indicator that they see value in what you are doing” Caesar said, adding that it’s a worthwhile investment our youth.

The event this year was crunched into what the sports management organisation, which is the body behind the organising and promotion of the event, calls “one big night”. The event will feature 16 of the best teams facing off in an ultimate showdown and right to be called “the best of the best”.

Caesar said that a prize is guaranteed once they get to the Final Four and getting their only require teams to win two games. She indicated that a total of $1 million will be split among the top four teams of the competition, which makes it a historic giveaway in one night.

The Mashramani Football Championship is one of the biggest and most highly anticipated events on the Calendar for the format of the sport. It was last held in 2022 and easily became one of the biggest street football events the country has ever seen. The showdown promises to be no different on Sunday February 18th at the National Park.

Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale after semi-final wins

Feb 04, 2024

NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Kaieteur Sports – City sides Santos Football Club and Fruta Conquerors FC will clash in the final of the NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League following...
Jockey Appadu eyeing pole position at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Feb 04, 2024

Barnwell 155*, Perez 76* pilot GCA Panthers to crushing win over West Demerara Jaguars

Feb 04, 2024

Fireside hands over Championship Trophy for Mash Street Football Showdown

Feb 04, 2024

‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci, Simpson and Harris to highlight final day

Feb 04, 2024

WI earned the right to receive more benefits – Sir Clive Lloyd

Feb 04, 2024

