Dr. Richard Van West-Charles accredited as Guyana’s Ambassador to Venezuela 

Feb 04, 2024 News

Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Yvan Gil, Minister for People's Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Yvan Gil, Minister for People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on Friday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Kaieteur News – Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Yvan Gil, Minister for People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on Friday, 2nd February 2024.

Minister Gil and Ambassador, Van West-Charles engaged in cordial discussions. Ambassador Van West-Charles affirmed the imperative of peace and cooperation as guiding principles for the relations between Guyana and Venezuela, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Saturday.

The newly accredited Ambassador to Venezuela committed to working during his tenure to pursue Guyana’s interests in exploring the potential for collaboration in areas that would provide an opportunity for the neighbouring countries to develop a programme of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both peoples.

Ambassador Van West-Charles will present his credentials to His Excellency Nicolas Maduro at a later date.

