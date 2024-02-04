Dr. Richard Van West-Charles accredited as Guyana’s Ambassador to Venezuela 

Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Yvan Gil, Minister for People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on Friday, 2nd February 2024.
Minister Gil and Ambassador, Van West-Charles engaged in cordial discussions. Ambassador Van West-Charles affirmed the imperative of peace and cooperation as guiding principles for the relations between Guyana and Venezuela, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Saturday.
The newly accredited Ambassador to Venezuela committed to working during his tenure to pursue Guyana’s interests in exploring the potential for collaboration in areas that would provide an opportunity for the neighbouring countries to develop a programme of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both peoples.
Ambassador Van West-Charles will present his credentials to His Excellency Nicolas Maduro at a later date.
Join the teachers and upturn the table.
Feb 04, 2024NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Kaieteur Sports – City sides Santos Football Club and Fruta Conquerors FC will clash in the final of the NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League following...
Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024
Feb 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – The APNU+AFC destroyed whatever chances it had of ever being returned to office. It affected its own... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also the current President... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]