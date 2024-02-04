Barnwell 155*, Perez 76* pilot GCA Panthers to crushing win over West Demerara Jaguars

DCB SVC Senior Inter-Associations T20 finals…

Kaieteur Sports – Christopher Barnwell put on an unforgettable show on his home ground, by mauling the opposition bowlers to help the GCA Panthers hoist the DCB/SVC Senior Inter-Associations T20 Championship title, following yesterday’s 84-run win over the West Demerara Panthers.

GCA Panthers piled on an imposing 240-1 from their allotted 120 balls, losing opener Shemroy Barrington cheaply. However, Barnwell and Raymon Perez punched the air out of West Demerara, courtesy of their record double-ton partnership.

Perez played second fiddle to his partner, despite stroking an aggressive 74 not out off 46, with four fours and five sixes, which helped his much senior and way more aggressive partner; to focus solely on batting the Jaguars out of the game.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles newbie Perez added 232 off just 105 balls for the 2nd wicket, alongside Barnwell, who was in berserker mode for the entirety of the innings.

The ex-West Indies T20 all-rounder blew the Jaguars out of his home turf, as he clobbered a record 13 sixes along with 11 fours in his power-hitting exhibition.

Barnwell raced to his highest T20 score of 155 from just 65 deliveries faced while the Panthers 200 came up in the 19th over, with a six which landed on the roof of ex-Guyana /West Indies player Roger Harper.

He smashed five sixes in a single over at one point, before rocketing his way to the competition’s highest individual score and a personal best, as he and Perez would inevitably win the match for Georgetown.

West Demerara’s chase was foiled by sloppy batting created by the enormous total, coupled with the spinner’s show led by Devon Lord (2-32), Dwain Dick (2-20), Harpy Eagles newbie Steven Sankar (2-32); while pacers Ronaldo Alimohamed and Carlos Larose each returned a wicket.

Ushadeva Balgobin (39) and late innings counter-batting from Mahendra Dhanpaul, who clobbered 47 not out off 39, headlined the West Demerara innings which ended on 156-9 in 20 overs.

West Demerara captain Richie Looknauth (14) and opener Navindra Persaud (18) were the only other batters who managed to come out of the blocks.