Latest update February 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$278M allocated for payment of rates and taxes by the GPF used on “other exigencies” – Min. Benn

Feb 04, 2024 News

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Friday was called upon to answer questions related to the spending of some $278million allocated in the 2023 budget for rates and taxes to be paid by the Guyana Police Force.

Benn was questioned during the Consideration of Estimates and Expenditure by former Minister of Public Security Robeson Benn.

The approved $278 million designated for this purpose last year remains unpaid to the Georgetown City Council.

Ramjattan questioned Minister Benn about the delay in payment, pointing out the budgeted amount for both last year and the current year.

“I think this payment is still pending,” Minister Benn responded.

He then cited “other exigencies” as the reason for the delay.

“We did not get along to the position, given the other exigencies that we were faced with,” the minister said. Ramjattan retorted: “What were the exigencies?”

When pressed on the nature of these exigencies, the Minister referred to the challenges faced in restoring the security architecture.

“The exigencies of having to make up cash flow and expenditure for the challenges of restoring the security architecture to what it should be,” Minister Benn said. His response prompted Ramjattan to seek clarification on whether the allocated sum was redirected elsewhere.

“I said no such thing,”  Minister Benn remarked while emphasizing the urgent matters his ministry had to address for the Force.

Additionally, in response to questions posed by Ramjattan, the Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Benn provided a breakdown of another allocation, detailing amounts used for various purposes such as operational expenses, intelligence, trafficking in persons for Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) totaling $78.3 million, the sum of $123 million for Community Policing, $4.3 million to the Juvenile Holding Centre, and $90 million for the Forensic Laboratory.

Further inquiry was made about a $10 million subsidy to the National Road Safety Council, considering the reported 78% increase in road accidents last year, reflecting 175 road deaths.

Minister Benn acknowledged the challenges, attributing the rise to the post-COVID increase in vehicles on the roads.

He said, “It is indeed true that we are facing difficult circumstances in relation to road accidents… The number of the vehicles which are on the roads nowadays are double what it was during the former Minister of Public Security’s time.”

While admitting the need for continued monitoring, Minister Benn highlighted ongoing support from the private sector and international agencies.

He said too, “And in the ministry itself, we are making efforts in terms of supporting the overall work of the Guyana National Road Safety Council. But yes, it is a valid concern that we have to keep a strong eye on this problem and our interventions.”

The Committee of Supply has approved $44.8 billion for the Ministry of Home Affairs. The breakdown of the allocations is as follows: Policy Development and Administration $2.5 billion; Guyana Police Force $30 billion; Guyana Prison Service $6.4 billion; Guyana Fire Service $4.3 billion, General Register Office, $317 million and Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit $827 million.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale after semi-final wins

Santos, Fruta Conquerors to clash in the finale after semi-final wins

Feb 04, 2024

NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Kaieteur Sports – City sides Santos Football Club and Fruta Conquerors FC will clash in the final of the NSC/EBFA/Ralph Green Under-11 League following...
Read More
Jockey Appadu eyeing pole position at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Jockey Appadu eyeing pole position at Jumbo...

Feb 04, 2024

Barnwell 155*, Perez 76* pilot GCA Panthers to crushing win over West Demerara Jaguars

Barnwell 155*, Perez 76* pilot GCA Panthers to...

Feb 04, 2024

Fireside hands over Championship Trophy for Mash Street Football Showdown

Fireside hands over Championship Trophy for Mash...

Feb 04, 2024

‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci, Simpson and Harris to highlight final day

‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci, Simpson and Harris to...

Feb 04, 2024

WI earned the right to receive more benefits – Sir Clive Lloyd

WI earned the right to receive more benefits...

Feb 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]