$278M allocated for payment of rates and taxes by the GPF used on “other exigencies” – Min. Benn

Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Friday was called upon to answer questions related to the spending of some $278million allocated in the 2023 budget for rates and taxes to be paid by the Guyana Police Force.

Benn was questioned during the Consideration of Estimates and Expenditure by former Minister of Public Security Robeson Benn.

The approved $278 million designated for this purpose last year remains unpaid to the Georgetown City Council.

Ramjattan questioned Minister Benn about the delay in payment, pointing out the budgeted amount for both last year and the current year.

“I think this payment is still pending,” Minister Benn responded.

He then cited “other exigencies” as the reason for the delay.

“We did not get along to the position, given the other exigencies that we were faced with,” the minister said. Ramjattan retorted: “What were the exigencies?”

When pressed on the nature of these exigencies, the Minister referred to the challenges faced in restoring the security architecture.

“The exigencies of having to make up cash flow and expenditure for the challenges of restoring the security architecture to what it should be,” Minister Benn said. His response prompted Ramjattan to seek clarification on whether the allocated sum was redirected elsewhere.

“I said no such thing,” Minister Benn remarked while emphasizing the urgent matters his ministry had to address for the Force.

Additionally, in response to questions posed by Ramjattan, the Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Benn provided a breakdown of another allocation, detailing amounts used for various purposes such as operational expenses, intelligence, trafficking in persons for Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) totaling $78.3 million, the sum of $123 million for Community Policing, $4.3 million to the Juvenile Holding Centre, and $90 million for the Forensic Laboratory.

Further inquiry was made about a $10 million subsidy to the National Road Safety Council, considering the reported 78% increase in road accidents last year, reflecting 175 road deaths.

Minister Benn acknowledged the challenges, attributing the rise to the post-COVID increase in vehicles on the roads.

He said, “It is indeed true that we are facing difficult circumstances in relation to road accidents… The number of the vehicles which are on the roads nowadays are double what it was during the former Minister of Public Security’s time.”

While admitting the need for continued monitoring, Minister Benn highlighted ongoing support from the private sector and international agencies.

He said too, “And in the ministry itself, we are making efforts in terms of supporting the overall work of the Guyana National Road Safety Council. But yes, it is a valid concern that we have to keep a strong eye on this problem and our interventions.”

The Committee of Supply has approved $44.8 billion for the Ministry of Home Affairs. The breakdown of the allocations is as follows: Policy Development and Administration $2.5 billion; Guyana Police Force $30 billion; Guyana Prison Service $6.4 billion; Guyana Fire Service $4.3 billion, General Register Office, $317 million and Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit $827 million.