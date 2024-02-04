10 contractors seek pre-qualification to build New Christianburg Multilateral School

Kaieteur News – Ten contractors, local and overseas, have expressed an interest in being pre-qualified to construct the New Christiansburg Multilateral School in Region 10.

The government, through the Ministry of Education, in an advertisement sought to pre-qualify contractors for the construction of the New Christianburg Multilateral School in Linden.

In response, 10 contractors submitted their documents to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for the project. They are: Power China Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Co Limited (China), VG Group (Guyana) Inc., Kares Engineering Inc. (Guyana), Shandong Hi Speed Dejian Group Inc. (China), BM Property Investments Inc. (Guyana), R Bassoo & Son Construction Company (Guyana), China Jaingsu International Co-op. (T&T) Limited, Zhenjiang No. 02 Construction Engineering Co Limited (China), China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu No. 01, and Sheriff Construction Inc. (Guyana).

In its document, the Education Ministry stated that Guyana has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the ‘Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project.’

The agency intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for the ‘Pre-qualification for the Construction of the New Christianburg Multilateral School.’

It was noted by the ministry also that following the pre-qualification aspect, the request for bids (RFB) for the school project will be made this month.

This publication had reported that the plans to build a new school for the Christianburg students were made last October when Minister of Education Priya Manickchand made the announcement during an outreach exercise in Linden.

The minister revealed the plans after a parent raised concerns about the current structure housing the secondary school. This newspaper learnt that the current structure – the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School will be reconstructed and named the New Christianburg Multilateral.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News had reported that in August last year, the government had signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank.

The project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will also support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven.

It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions. Two other secondary schools have been built through funding by the World Bank. Those schools are the Good Hope Secondary School and the Westminster Secondary School.

Just recently too, this publication reported that under the World Bank project, the Education Ministry will be utilizing part of the loan to construct a new secondary school at Prospect, East Bank Demerara.