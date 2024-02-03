West Indies suffer eight-wicket defeat to hosts Australia in opening ODI at Melbourne despite Carty’s resilient 88

SportsMax – In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, Australia claimed a convincing eight-wicket victory in the first One Day International (ODI) against the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Debutant Xavier Bartlett stole the show with an extraordinary bowling spell, and Cameron Green’s exceptional all-round performance guided Australia to a comprehensive win.

Xavier Bartlett, making his ODI debut, showcased his talent by dismantling the West Indies’ top order with a remarkable 4 for 17. This performance marked the second-best figures on ODI debut for Australia, placing him just behind current selector Tony Dodemaide. Bartlett’s ability to swing the ball both ways troubled the West Indies batsmen, setting the tone for Australia’s dominance.

Bartlett, along with fellow debutant Lance Morris, became the first pair of Australian debutants to open the bowling in an ODI since 2016. Bartlett’s early breakthroughs, including a magical outswinger that dismissed Justin Greaves, left the West Indies struggling at 59 for 4.

The West Indies, anchored by Keacy Carty’s career-best 88 and Roston Chase’s gritty 59, managed to post a total of 231. However, Bartlett’s spell had already set up the victory for Australia.

Josh Inglis provided a fiery start to Australia’s chase with a quick-fire 65 off 43 balls. Inglis’s aggressive approach set the tone, smashing ten fours and a six, and his whirlwind knock allowed Cameron Green to settle into the innings. Steven Smith’s unbeaten run-a-ball 79 and Green’s composed 77 not out guided Australia to victory with 11.3 overs to spare.

Despite the West Indies showing resilience with half-centuries from Carty and Chase, Bartlett’s brilliance and Green’s all-round show ensured Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series.

The MCG witnessed a dominant performance from Australia, with Bartlett’s debut spell earning him well-deserved accolades. As the series progresses, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more exciting contests between these two cricketing giants. The West Indies, though faced with a setback, will look to bounce back in the upcoming ODIs, showcasing the resilience that makes cricket a thrilling and unpredictable sport.

Scores: Australia 232 for 2 (Smith 79*, Green 77*, Inglis 65) beat West Indies 231 (Carty 88, Chase 59, Bartlett 4-17) by eight wickets.