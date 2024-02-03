Sunil & Son Pool Bar Over-50 C/ship unfolds this Sunday

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated “Ball in Hand” 8-Ball Pool tournament returns this Sunday, February 4 at the Sunil and Son Pool Bar in Mahaica.

Organized by Sunil Mangru and tailored for players aged 50 and above, this inclusive 8-Ball Pool tournament invites participants from all corners of the country.

In the previous edition, the event drew in more than 40 competitors, showcasing some of Guyana’s top talents in gripping matches across three nine and eight-foot tables, as Kamil Hussain emerged victorious in the final of the 8-ball, Ball in Hand category. Facing tough competition from second-placed Kevin Mangru and third-placed Howayne Smith, Hussain clinched the title, along with championship trophy. He also bagged the first prize of $60,000, while Mangru and Smith earned $30,000 and $15,000, respectively.

Tomorrow, Sunday’s event promises to be intense and entertaining, prizes will be distributed based on the number of entries, with substantial cash rewards and trophies for the first and second-place winners.

For additional details about the tournament, contact Sunil at 592-632-3121. This Sunday’s event is exclusively for Over-50 players, with a nominal entry fee of $2,000.