Saharan Dust gradually decreasing in air – EPA

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday reported a minimal improvement in air quality from the concentration of Saharan Dust.

It said, “Air quality continues to be affected by the Saharan Dust, with marginal reduction in particulate matter.”

According to the regulator, the trend observed from January 31 to date depicts a gradual reduction of Saharan Dust in the air.

“There is an incremental overall improvement in air quality and visibility, the EPA’s Air Quality Sensors located at Eccles (East Bank Demerara), Vilvoorden (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and Linden report particulate matter levels significantly above the World Health Organization’s standard for ‘Good’ air quality,” the regulator explained.

Meanwhile, sensors at Whim (East Berbice-Corentyne) and Sophia, Georgetown reported ‘moderate’ levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere yesterday.

The EPA encouraged the public to exercise caution on the roadways and to continue to take the necessary precautions with the elderly, children, and persons with respiratory and skin conditions.

Data collected by the EPA on the Saharan Dust Plume within the last two years indicate that peak concentrations may occur in January, March, April, August and September. Any changes to this forecast will be reported to the EPA. Saharan Dust causes itchy eyes, runny noses, and sore throats; this colossal dust transport becomes a vital contributor to the Amazon Basin, as it is rich in phosphorus, a crucial nutrient for plant growth.

As rain in the Amazon washes away up to 90% of the soil’s phosphorus to the sea, the significance of this external mineral supply becomes evident. During this unique natural phenomenon, the Saharan dust travels from across the Atlantic to South America and the Caribbean, creating colossal dust clouds visible from space.

For a near real-time update on the Air Quality Index near you, visit the EPA’s website: https://epaguyana.org/ select the ‘Your Environment’ tab, and then click ‘Air quality Data’.